Alejandra Juarez
Stanley County's Alejandra Juarez prepares to pass the ball to her teammate during practice at Fort Pierre Elementary School on Dec. 1.

 Austin Nicholson / Capital Journal

Pierre and Stanley County Athletics have to keep adjusting their schedules, as large amounts of snow continue to fall throughout central South Dakota.

Meteorologist Kari Fleegel, of The National Weather Service office in Aberdeen, said the snowstorm could bring “11-17 inches for Pierre itself.”

Max Foth
Stanley County boys basketball head coach Max Foth during a team practice at Parkview Gym on Nov. 29.
boys wrestling

The Pierre boys wrestling team defeated Brookings, 57-7, in its home opener at Riggs High School on Dec. 8.
girls wrestling

The Pierre girls wrestling team dominated Brookings, 39-0, in its home opener at Riggs High School on Dec. 8.

