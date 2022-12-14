Pierre and Stanley County Athletics have to keep adjusting their schedules, as large amounts of snow continue to fall throughout central South Dakota.
Meteorologist Kari Fleegel, of The National Weather Service office in Aberdeen, said the snowstorm could bring “11-17 inches for Pierre itself.”
Because of this inclement weather, the Pierre School District and Stanley County School District canceled Tuesday and Wednesday classes.
“Obviously, we have this big storm that’s moved in. And so, we actually decided to cancel school (Monday) night along with the state offices,” Stanley County Athletic Director Keely Bracelin said on Tuesday. “If Pierre closes down, too, that helps us make our decision.”
Bracelin confirmed Tuesday morning that Stanley County’s girls and boys basketball games against Winner at Parkview Gym, originally scheduled for 6:30 and 8 p.m., would be postponed to Dec. 29.
Senior guard Alejandra Juarez noted she was “excited” to play Winner on Tuesday night, especially because who would be on the opposing sideline.
“I have a friend from Winner, and we were talking back and forth,” Juarez said. “And we’re saying how it would be a fun game to play against each other. So, it sucks not being able to play them.“
For the boys, they are also feeling the negative effects of the snowstorm.
“We just have so much yet to learn as a young team,” head coach Max Foth said. “So, anytime you miss out on game time and practice time, more importantly, it puts you at a disadvantage.”
Despite having no practice or game on Tuesday, Foth pointed out how his players are using the website “Hudl” to prepare themselves for Philip.
“(It) helps us to be able to watch film and study those guys and study ourselves,” he said. “Being able to go back and look at those things that we did well in the Miller game and things that we need to work on, it’s always easier to handle those things in practice. But when you have a resource like Hudl to be able to study and look ahead, it’s a great resource to have. And hopefully, our kids are taking full advantage of that.”
The girls are also capitalizing off of this unexpected hiatus.
“This is actually kind of a blessing for our team,” Bracelin said, who’s also the girls basketball head coach. “We had practice yesterday morning, and I had seven or eight girls out of our 12 there. So I have got girls out with illnesses. Even my assistant coach wasn’t feeling the greatest. And so, this is a much needed little break for us, hopefully, for our team to recover.”
As of late Tuesday morning, Bracelin said both SC basketball teams are planning to play Philip on Thursday. The junior varsity girls get things started at 2:30 p.m., with the JV boys, varsity girls and boys to follow.
Bracelin’s squad (0-3) hope to capture their first win of the young season while the boys (1-0) look to build off of their 59-56 victory over Miller on Thursday.
Depending on mother nature, both coaches said they will attempt to fit at least one practice in before Thursday’s games.
Across the Missouri River, more athletic events have been affected due to heavy snowfall.
On Monday afternoon, Pierre athletic director Brian Moser announced that the Governors’ boys and girls wrestling matches versus Aberdeen Central at T.F. Riggs High School would be postponed from Tuesday night to Feb. 9.
“Monday, we were looking to gear up and get ready for Aberdeen Central. And then the duel didn’t happen,” Govs boys wrestling head coach Shawn Lewis said. “So, we’ve shifted our focus immediately over to Harrisburg.”
Lewis added that it’s up to his wrestlers to stay in shape in the meantime since they can’t practice together.
“I don’t think it’s gonna affect anyone too bad, but everyone knows what they need to do to stay in shape and get ready for Harrisburg on Thursday,” senior Trey Lewis said.
“As far as (Tuesday), obviously, we aren’t allowed to have practices, things like that, which can throw a little wrench off into your plans for the week and the girls cutting weight or just kind of getting mentally prepared for the weekend,” girls wrestling head coach Matt Thorson said. “Because we do have a big tournament this weekend, in Ashley (ND). So you’d like to keep things the same as possible during the week.”
But Thorson doesn’t mind his wrestlers having a shortened break.
“Overall, the kids enjoy a day off of school. So they’re having a good time. Sometimes, it’s good just to get away from the sport a little bit,” he said. “Sometimes, that break can make it a little bit better even.”
Shawn Lewis noted that this time off would allow his wrestlers to heal from previous matches, which he said “could ultimately be a good thing in the long run.”
With students having no school on Wednesday, the Pierre boys plan to have a morning practice on Thursday, according to Lewis.
“Due to the fact that we haven’t been able to practice for two days, there’d be an extra two-pound allowance to our weight classes, for both us and Harrisburg,” Lewis said. “So, yeah, we’d be looking to get in in the morning and just probably knock some rust off and get our weight down, and then get to school and then see what happens for the day at Harrisburg.”
Both teams are coming off dominant weekends in the Rapid City Invitational, where the boys and girls walked away as tournament champions. Thorson’s group doesn’t have scheduled matches until the 2nd Annual Girls‘ Border Brawl on Saturday at Ashley High School (ND), starting at 9:30 a.m.
Trey Lewis gave his thoughts on the Governors’ showdown with the Tigers on Thursday.
“I expect a lot of good matchups. They’re a good team. Definitely not a team to overlook,” he said. “Hopefully, (we) come out with the win. I think we will.”
