The Stanley County Buffaloes wrestling team had a very busy weekend of wrestling action this past weekend. They competed against Faulkton Area and Redfield Area in a triangular in Redfield on Thursday. The Buffs and the Sully Buttes Chargers competed in the Titan Invitational in Plankinton.

Thursday’s first dual was against Faulkton Area. The Buffs got out to a 15-0 victory that saw freshman Chase Hanson and seventh grader Colton Brady win their matches by pinfall. Faulkton Area responded by tying things up after getting two forfeit victories. Both teams traded momentum throughout the remainder of the dual. Faulkton Area took their only lead of the dual when Landyn Weber won his 195 pound match by pinfall. The Buffs came back to tie things up when junior Sydney Tubbs defeated Teigen Hadrick by pinfall. The Buffs clinched a 39-33 victory thanks to junior Dylan Endres winning the final match of the dual by forfeit.

The dual against Redfield Area did not go as well for the Buffs. They lost 66-9. The two lone Buffs victories came from Chase Hanson and Dylan Endres. Hanson defeated Redfield Area’s Mason Whitley by 8-5 decision. Endres defeated Gavin Nichols by pinfall.

The Titan Invitational had two levels of competition: junior varsity and varsity. In junior varsity action, the Buffs had five wrestlers place. Tayten Walker placed first, while Maverick Tubbs and Case Kolda placed second. Brandon Curtis placed third, while Landon Bame placed fourth. The Chargers had two placewinners. Seventh grader Lucas Arcoren placed first, while fellow seventh grader Brayden Yackley placed second.

In varsity action, the Buffs placed seventh out of 19 teams by getting a score of 87 team points. The Chargers placed 18th with nine team points.

Individually, the Chargers did not have any placewinners. The Buffs had five placewinners. The lone placewinner to win their placing match was Endres. He placed third at 285 pounds after beating Ipswich/Leola’s Lucas Rowland by pinfall.

The Buffs will next see action on Jan. 2 in a dual against the Winner Warriors in Winner. That dual is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT. The Chargers will next see action on Jan. 11 in the Miller Invitational. Action for that tournament is scheduled for 10 a.m. CT.

Full Results for Buffs and Chargers wrestlers this past weekend

Redfield Triangular

Stanley County defeated Faulkton Area, 39-33

106: Chase Hanson (SC) defeated Carter Schulte (FA) by pinfall

113: Hayden Roggow (SC) defeated Caden Wilson (FA) by decision, 7-2

120: Colton Brady (SC) defeated Lincoln Dikoff (FA) by pinfall

126: Parker Geditz (FA) defeated Trey Frost (SC) by decision, 6-0

132: Garrett Cramer (FA) won by forfeit

138: Leighton Weber (FA) won by forfeit

145: Levi Stover (SC) won by forfeit

152: Jakob Kaiser (FA) won by forfeit

160: Double Forfeit

170: Reid Wieczorek (SC) won by forfeit

182: Gage Carter (FA) defeated Isaac Cliff (SC) by pinfall

195: Landyn Weber (FA) won by forfeit

220: Sydney Tubbs (SC) defeated Teigen Hadrick (FA) by pinfall

285: Dylan Endres (SC) won by forfeit

Redfield Area defeated Stanley County, 66-9

106: Chase Hanson (SC) defeated Mason Whitley (RA) by decision, 8-5

113: Brady Risetter (RA) defeated Hayden Roggow (SC) by pinfall

120: Jacob Fehlman (RA) defeated Colton Brady (SC) by pinfall

126: Keaton Rohlfs (RA) defeated Trey Frost (SC) by decision, 3-1

132: Bradyn Robbins (RA) won by forfeit

138: Chase McGillivary (RA) won by forfeit

145: Mason Fey (RA) defeated Levi Stover (SC) by pinfall

152: Cullen McNeil (RA) won by forfeit

160: Dylan Whitley (RA) won by forfeit

170: Corbin Schwartz (RA) defeated Reid Wieczorek (SC) by decision, 4-2

182: Sean Domke (RA) defeated Isaac Cliff (SC) by pinfall

195: Connor Appel (RA) won by forfeit

220: Grady Fey (RA) defeated Sydney Tubbs (SC) by pinfall

285: Dylan Endres (SC) defeated Gavin Nichols (RA) by pinfall

Titan Invite

Varsity Results

Team Results

7, Stanley County, 87 team points

18, Sully Buttes, 9 team points

Individual Results

106: Chase Hanson, Stanley County, 4th

113: Hayden Roggow, Stanley County, DNP

120: Colton Brady, Stanley County, DNP

126: Trey Frost, Stanley County, 4th

145: Levi Stover, Stanley County, DNP

170: Reid Wieczorek, Stanley County, 4th

182: Isaac Cliff, Stanley County, DNP

182: Kash Weischedel, Sully Buttes, DNP

220: Sydney Tubbs, Stanley County, 6th

285: Dylan Endres, Stanley County, 3rd

285: JJ Soderholm, Sully Buttes, DNP

Junior Varsity

MS 75-77: Landon Bame, Stanley County, 4th

MS 95-104: Brandon Curtis, Stanley County, 3rd

MS 120-130: Case Kolda,Stanley County, 2nd

MS 160-170: Maverick Tubbs, Stanley County, 2nd

MS 109-109: Tayten Walker, Stanley County, 1st

MS 104-107: Lucas Arcoren, Sully Buttes, 1st

MS 108-118: Brayden Yackley, Sully Buttes, 2nd

