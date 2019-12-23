The Stanley County Buffaloes wrestling team had a very busy weekend of wrestling action this past weekend. They competed against Faulkton Area and Redfield Area in a triangular in Redfield on Thursday. The Buffs and the Sully Buttes Chargers competed in the Titan Invitational in Plankinton.
Thursday’s first dual was against Faulkton Area. The Buffs got out to a 15-0 victory that saw freshman Chase Hanson and seventh grader Colton Brady win their matches by pinfall. Faulkton Area responded by tying things up after getting two forfeit victories. Both teams traded momentum throughout the remainder of the dual. Faulkton Area took their only lead of the dual when Landyn Weber won his 195 pound match by pinfall. The Buffs came back to tie things up when junior Sydney Tubbs defeated Teigen Hadrick by pinfall. The Buffs clinched a 39-33 victory thanks to junior Dylan Endres winning the final match of the dual by forfeit.
The dual against Redfield Area did not go as well for the Buffs. They lost 66-9. The two lone Buffs victories came from Chase Hanson and Dylan Endres. Hanson defeated Redfield Area’s Mason Whitley by 8-5 decision. Endres defeated Gavin Nichols by pinfall.
The Titan Invitational had two levels of competition: junior varsity and varsity. In junior varsity action, the Buffs had five wrestlers place. Tayten Walker placed first, while Maverick Tubbs and Case Kolda placed second. Brandon Curtis placed third, while Landon Bame placed fourth. The Chargers had two placewinners. Seventh grader Lucas Arcoren placed first, while fellow seventh grader Brayden Yackley placed second.
In varsity action, the Buffs placed seventh out of 19 teams by getting a score of 87 team points. The Chargers placed 18th with nine team points.
Individually, the Chargers did not have any placewinners. The Buffs had five placewinners. The lone placewinner to win their placing match was Endres. He placed third at 285 pounds after beating Ipswich/Leola’s Lucas Rowland by pinfall.
The Buffs will next see action on Jan. 2 in a dual against the Winner Warriors in Winner. That dual is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT. The Chargers will next see action on Jan. 11 in the Miller Invitational. Action for that tournament is scheduled for 10 a.m. CT.
Full Results for Buffs and Chargers wrestlers this past weekend
Redfield Triangular
Stanley County defeated Faulkton Area, 39-33
106: Chase Hanson (SC) defeated Carter Schulte (FA) by pinfall
113: Hayden Roggow (SC) defeated Caden Wilson (FA) by decision, 7-2
120: Colton Brady (SC) defeated Lincoln Dikoff (FA) by pinfall
126: Parker Geditz (FA) defeated Trey Frost (SC) by decision, 6-0
132: Garrett Cramer (FA) won by forfeit
138: Leighton Weber (FA) won by forfeit
145: Levi Stover (SC) won by forfeit
152: Jakob Kaiser (FA) won by forfeit
160: Double Forfeit
170: Reid Wieczorek (SC) won by forfeit
182: Gage Carter (FA) defeated Isaac Cliff (SC) by pinfall
195: Landyn Weber (FA) won by forfeit
220: Sydney Tubbs (SC) defeated Teigen Hadrick (FA) by pinfall
285: Dylan Endres (SC) won by forfeit
Redfield Area defeated Stanley County, 66-9
106: Chase Hanson (SC) defeated Mason Whitley (RA) by decision, 8-5
113: Brady Risetter (RA) defeated Hayden Roggow (SC) by pinfall
120: Jacob Fehlman (RA) defeated Colton Brady (SC) by pinfall
126: Keaton Rohlfs (RA) defeated Trey Frost (SC) by decision, 3-1
132: Bradyn Robbins (RA) won by forfeit
138: Chase McGillivary (RA) won by forfeit
145: Mason Fey (RA) defeated Levi Stover (SC) by pinfall
152: Cullen McNeil (RA) won by forfeit
160: Dylan Whitley (RA) won by forfeit
170: Corbin Schwartz (RA) defeated Reid Wieczorek (SC) by decision, 4-2
182: Sean Domke (RA) defeated Isaac Cliff (SC) by pinfall
195: Connor Appel (RA) won by forfeit
220: Grady Fey (RA) defeated Sydney Tubbs (SC) by pinfall
285: Dylan Endres (SC) defeated Gavin Nichols (RA) by pinfall
Titan Invite
Varsity Results
Team Results
7, Stanley County, 87 team points
18, Sully Buttes, 9 team points
Individual Results
106: Chase Hanson, Stanley County, 4th
113: Hayden Roggow, Stanley County, DNP
120: Colton Brady, Stanley County, DNP
126: Trey Frost, Stanley County, 4th
145: Levi Stover, Stanley County, DNP
170: Reid Wieczorek, Stanley County, 4th
182: Isaac Cliff, Stanley County, DNP
182: Kash Weischedel, Sully Buttes, DNP
220: Sydney Tubbs, Stanley County, 6th
285: Dylan Endres, Stanley County, 3rd
285: JJ Soderholm, Sully Buttes, DNP
Junior Varsity
MS 75-77: Landon Bame, Stanley County, 4th
MS 95-104: Brandon Curtis, Stanley County, 3rd
MS 120-130: Case Kolda,Stanley County, 2nd
MS 160-170: Maverick Tubbs, Stanley County, 2nd
MS 109-109: Tayten Walker, Stanley County, 1st
MS 104-107: Lucas Arcoren, Sully Buttes, 1st
MS 108-118: Brayden Yackley, Sully Buttes, 2nd
