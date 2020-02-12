The Stanley County Buffaloes wrestling team competed against the Burke/Gregory Storm on Tuesday night at Parkview Auditorium in Fort Pierre. Tuesday night’s dual functioned as Senior Night for the Buffs.
The Buffs got out to a 6-0 lead when freshman Chase Hanson won the 106 pound match by forfeit. The Storm responded with three victories to take a 14-6 lead. A pinfall victory for Stanley County junior Trey Frost brought the score to 14-12. That was as close as the Buffs would get to regaining the lead. The Storm rattled off seven straight victories, four of which came by forfeit. Stanley County junior Sydney Tubbs won the 220 pound match by forfeit. Burke/Gregory Rhoss Oliver defeated Stanley County junior Dylan Endres by pinfall to cap the dual. The Storm won 55-18.
The Buffs end their regular season with a dual record of 4-4. They will next see action at the Holland Invitational in Howard on Saturday. That tournament is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. CT.
