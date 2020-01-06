Isaac Cliff
Senior Isaac Cliff, seen here wrestling Winner’s Sam Kruger at the 2019 Big Dakota Conference Tournament, defeated Winner’s Owen Duffy by pinfall on Thursday.

 Scott Millard/Capital Journal

The Stanley County Buffaloes wrestling team got things going on the mat for the first time in 2020 on Thursday night when they took on the Winner Warriors in Winner.

The Warriors started out the dual on fire by winning their first nine matches, including five matches by forfeit. The Buffs got on the board when senior Reid Wieczorek defeated Joey Cole by a 4-3 decision. Senior Isaac Cliff added a pinfall victory over Owen Duffy at 182 pounds. The Warriors ended the dual with three more victories, including two pinfall victories in the last two matches. The Warriors won the dual 69-9.

The Buffs (2-3) will next see action at the Mid-Dakota Monster in Presho. The two day tournament starts on Friday, and will end on Saturday afternoon. Starting time on Friday is scheduled for 10 a.m. CT, while starting time on Saturday is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT.

Full Results for Winner/Stanley County wrestling dual Winner 69, Stanley County 9

106: Maxton Brozik (W) defeated Chase Hanson (SC) by decision, 7-4

113: Kaleb Olson (W) defeated Hayden Roggow (SC) by pinfall

120: Jude Sargent (W) defeated Colton Brady (SC) by pinfall

126: Kaden Keiser (W) defeated Trey Frost (SC) by pinfall

132: Aaron Gilchrist (W) won by forfeit

138: Riley Orel (W) won by forfeit

145: Jack Kruger (W) won by forfeit

152: Trevor Peters (W) won by forfeit

160: Adam Bohnet (W) won by forfeit

170: Reid Wieczorek (SC) defeated Joey Cole (W) by decision, 4-3

182: Isaac Cliff (SC) defeated Owen Duffy (W) by pinfall

195: Stetson Shelbourn (W) won by forfeit

220: Landon Debus (W) defeated Sydney Tubbs (SC) by pinfall

285: Preston Norrid (W) defeated Dylan Endres (SC) by pinfall

