The Stanley County Buffaloes wrestling team got things going on the mat for the first time in 2020 on Thursday night when they took on the Winner Warriors in Winner.
The Warriors started out the dual on fire by winning their first nine matches, including five matches by forfeit. The Buffs got on the board when senior Reid Wieczorek defeated Joey Cole by a 4-3 decision. Senior Isaac Cliff added a pinfall victory over Owen Duffy at 182 pounds. The Warriors ended the dual with three more victories, including two pinfall victories in the last two matches. The Warriors won the dual 69-9.
The Buffs (2-3) will next see action at the Mid-Dakota Monster in Presho. The two day tournament starts on Friday, and will end on Saturday afternoon. Starting time on Friday is scheduled for 10 a.m. CT, while starting time on Saturday is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT.
Full Results for Winner/Stanley County wrestling dual Winner 69, Stanley County 9
106: Maxton Brozik (W) defeated Chase Hanson (SC) by decision, 7-4
113: Kaleb Olson (W) defeated Hayden Roggow (SC) by pinfall
120: Jude Sargent (W) defeated Colton Brady (SC) by pinfall
126: Kaden Keiser (W) defeated Trey Frost (SC) by pinfall
132: Aaron Gilchrist (W) won by forfeit
138: Riley Orel (W) won by forfeit
145: Jack Kruger (W) won by forfeit
152: Trevor Peters (W) won by forfeit
160: Adam Bohnet (W) won by forfeit
170: Reid Wieczorek (SC) defeated Joey Cole (W) by decision, 4-3
182: Isaac Cliff (SC) defeated Owen Duffy (W) by pinfall
195: Stetson Shelbourn (W) won by forfeit
220: Landon Debus (W) defeated Sydney Tubbs (SC) by pinfall
285: Preston Norrid (W) defeated Dylan Endres (SC) by pinfall
