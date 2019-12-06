If you like your wrestling matches to end in pinfall, then Thursday night’s Lyman Triangular in Presho was for you.
The Stanley County Buffaloes wrestling team opened up their season with a trip to Presho for the annual season opening Lyman Triangular against the Lyman Raiders and Todd County Falcons.
The Buffs started out the triangular with a dual against the Falcons. They got out to an early 24-0 lead thanks to three wins by forfeit and a pinfall victory by Trey Frost. The Falcons clawed their way back by winning four of the next five matches by forfeit. The Buffs clinched the dual victory by getting victories by seniors Reid Wieczorek and Isaac Cliff. A third victory from Sydney Tubbs was icing on the cake for the Buffs, who defeated the Falcons 42-30.
The Raiders took the mat against the Falcons next. The Raiders go out to a big 54-0 victory by winning six of their first nine matches by pinfall. The Falcons got on the board when Rocky Wiedman pinned Isaac McManigal in a 170 pound match. The Raiders ended the dual against the Falcons by winning two of the four remaining matches by pinfall. They came away with a 72-12 victory.
The final dual of the night was a back-and-forth affair between the Raiders and the Buffs. The Raiders took a 24-12 lead about midway through, and that was an advantage they would not give up. The Buffs won four of the last five matches, but not having wrestlers in several weight classes would cost them the dual victory. The Raiders edged out the Buffs 42-39 for the victory.
The Buffs (1-1) will host their home opening tournament at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre on Saturday. Action is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. CT. 14 schools are scheduled to compete in the tournament.
Full Results for Lyman Wrestling Triangular on Dec. 5
Stanley County 42, Todd County 30
106: Chase Hanson (SC) won by forfeit
113: Hayden Roggow (SC) won by forfeit
120: Tayton Walker (SC) won by forfeit
126: Trey Frost (SC) def. River Colombe (TC) by pinfall
132: Jacob Swalley (TC) won by forfeit
138: Payton Barrera (TC) won by forfeit
145: Levi Stover (SC) def. Halsey Pearman (TC) by dec., 7-1
152: J’Shone Sedlmajer (TC) won by forfeit
160: Reign Little Elk (TC) won by forfeit
170: Reid Wieczorek (SC) def. Rocky Weidman (TC) by dec., 7-2
182: Isaac Cliff (SC) def. Ronnie Roubideaux (TC) by pinfall
195: Double Forfeit
220: Sydney Tubbs (SC) def. Blaine LaPointe (TC) by pinfall
285: Waylon Marshall (TC) def. Dylan Endres (SC) by pinfall
Lyman 72, Todd County 12
106: Braydon Oldenkamp (L) won by forfeit
113: Hunter Collins (L) won by forfeit
120: Bryson Muirhead (L) won by forfeit
126: Kellen Griffith (L) def. River Colombe (TC) by pinfall
132: Shilo Mowry (L) def. Jacob Swalley (TC) by pinfall
138: Tance Wagner (L) def. Payton Barrera (TC) by pinfall
145: Tyrone Oldenkamp (L) def. Halsey Pearman (TC) by pinfall
152: Rory McManus (L) def. J’Shon Sedlmajer (TC) by pinfall
160: Blake Brodrecht (L) def. Reign Little Elk (TC) by pinfall
170: Rocky Wiedman (TC) def. Isaac McManigal (L) by pinfall
182: Gunner Johnson (L) def. Ronnie Roubideaux (TC) by pinfall
195: Luke Anderson (L) won by forfeit
220: Dalton Moore (L) def. Blaine LaPointe (TC) by pinfall
285: Waylon Marshall (TC) def. Louie Thiry (L) by pinfall
Lyman 42, Stanley County 39
106: Chase Hanson (SC) def. Hunter Collins (L) by pinfall
113: Bryson Muirhead (L) def. Haydon Roggow (SC) by pinfall
120: Kellen Griffith (L) def. Colton Brady (SC) by pinfall
126: Trey Frost (SC) won by forfeit
132: Shilo Mowry (L) won by forfeit
138: Tance Wagner (L) won by forfeit
145: Levi Stover (SC) def. Tyrone Oldenkamp (L) by dec., 10-5
152: Rory McManus (L) won by forfeit
160: Blake Brodrecht (L) won by forfeit
170: Reid Wieczorek (SC) def. Isaac McManigal (L) by pinfall
182: Isaac Cliff (SC) def. Luke Anderson (L) by pinfall
195: Gunner Johnson (L) won by forfeit
220: Sydney Tubbs (SC) def. Dalton Moore (L) by pinfall
285: Dylan Endres (SC) def. Louie Thiry (L) by pinfall
