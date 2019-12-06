If you like your wrestling matches to end in pinfall, then Thursday night’s Lyman Triangular in Presho was for you.

The Stanley County Buffaloes wrestling team opened up their season with a trip to Presho for the annual season opening Lyman Triangular against the Lyman Raiders and Todd County Falcons.

The Buffs started out the triangular with a dual against the Falcons. They got out to an early 24-0 lead thanks to three wins by forfeit and a pinfall victory by Trey Frost. The Falcons clawed their way back by winning four of the next five matches by forfeit. The Buffs clinched the dual victory by getting victories by seniors Reid Wieczorek and Isaac Cliff. A third victory from Sydney Tubbs was icing on the cake for the Buffs, who defeated the Falcons 42-30.

The Raiders took the mat against the Falcons next. The Raiders go out to a big 54-0 victory by winning six of their first nine matches by pinfall. The Falcons got on the board when Rocky Wiedman pinned Isaac McManigal in a 170 pound match. The Raiders ended the dual against the Falcons by winning two of the four remaining matches by pinfall. They came away with a 72-12 victory.

The final dual of the night was a back-and-forth affair between the Raiders and the Buffs. The Raiders took a 24-12 lead about midway through, and that was an advantage they would not give up. The Buffs won four of the last five matches, but not having wrestlers in several weight classes would cost them the dual victory. The Raiders edged out the Buffs 42-39 for the victory.

The Buffs (1-1) will host their home opening tournament at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre on Saturday. Action is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. CT. 14 schools are scheduled to compete in the tournament.

Full Results for Lyman Wrestling Triangular on Dec. 5

Stanley County 42, Todd County 30

106: Chase Hanson (SC) won by forfeit

113: Hayden Roggow (SC) won by forfeit

120: Tayton Walker (SC) won by forfeit

126: Trey Frost (SC) def. River Colombe (TC) by pinfall

132: Jacob Swalley (TC) won by forfeit

138: Payton Barrera (TC) won by forfeit

145: Levi Stover (SC) def. Halsey Pearman (TC) by dec., 7-1

152: J’Shone Sedlmajer (TC) won by forfeit

160: Reign Little Elk (TC) won by forfeit

170: Reid Wieczorek (SC) def. Rocky Weidman (TC) by dec., 7-2

182: Isaac Cliff (SC) def. Ronnie Roubideaux (TC) by pinfall

195: Double Forfeit

220: Sydney Tubbs (SC) def. Blaine LaPointe (TC) by pinfall

285: Waylon Marshall (TC) def. Dylan Endres (SC) by pinfall

Lyman 72, Todd County 12

106: Braydon Oldenkamp (L) won by forfeit

113: Hunter Collins (L) won by forfeit

120: Bryson Muirhead (L) won by forfeit

126: Kellen Griffith (L) def. River Colombe (TC) by pinfall

132: Shilo Mowry (L) def. Jacob Swalley (TC) by pinfall

138: Tance Wagner (L) def. Payton Barrera (TC) by pinfall

145: Tyrone Oldenkamp (L) def. Halsey Pearman (TC) by pinfall

152: Rory McManus (L) def. J’Shon Sedlmajer (TC) by pinfall

160: Blake Brodrecht (L) def. Reign Little Elk (TC) by pinfall

170: Rocky Wiedman (TC) def. Isaac McManigal (L) by pinfall

182: Gunner Johnson (L) def. Ronnie Roubideaux (TC) by pinfall

195: Luke Anderson (L) won by forfeit

220: Dalton Moore (L) def. Blaine LaPointe (TC) by pinfall

285: Waylon Marshall (TC) def. Louie Thiry (L) by pinfall

Lyman 42, Stanley County 39

106: Chase Hanson (SC) def. Hunter Collins (L) by pinfall

113: Bryson Muirhead (L) def. Haydon Roggow (SC) by pinfall

120: Kellen Griffith (L) def. Colton Brady (SC) by pinfall

126: Trey Frost (SC) won by forfeit

132: Shilo Mowry (L) won by forfeit

138: Tance Wagner (L) won by forfeit

145: Levi Stover (SC) def. Tyrone Oldenkamp (L) by dec., 10-5

152: Rory McManus (L) won by forfeit

160: Blake Brodrecht (L) won by forfeit

170: Reid Wieczorek (SC) def. Isaac McManigal (L) by pinfall

182: Isaac Cliff (SC) def. Luke Anderson (L) by pinfall

195: Gunner Johnson (L) won by forfeit

220: Sydney Tubbs (SC) def. Dalton Moore (L) by pinfall

285: Dylan Endres (SC) def. Louie Thiry (L) by pinfall

Tags

Load comments