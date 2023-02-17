The Stanley County gymnastics team saw their season come to an end after they competed on Individual Day of the State Gymnastics Meet in Aberdeen, held on Feb. 10-11.

The Buffaloes sent four gymnasts to state — senior Elena Hebb, junior Rachel Nemec and seventh-graders Addy Deal and Timber Hanson.

Addy Deal

Stanley County's Addy Deal while performing her beam routine at the Pierre Junior Varsity Triangular on Jan. 9 at the Pierre Administration Building. The Buffs finished third with 88.25 team points.
Elena Hebb

Stanley County's Elena Hebb during her floor routine at the SC Quad on Jan. 20 at Rise Gymnastics.

