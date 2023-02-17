The Stanley County gymnastics team saw their season come to an end after they competed on Individual Day of the State Gymnastics Meet in Aberdeen, held on Feb. 10-11.
The Buffaloes sent four gymnasts to state — senior Elena Hebb, junior Rachel Nemec and seventh-graders Addy Deal and Timber Hanson.
Hebb competed on vault and beam, where she finished 30th and tied for 23rd place, respectively. Hanson also performed on the balance beam, garnering 39th place. On floor, Deal secured the 30th spot while Nemec placed 39th.
Stanley County just missed the cut for state as a team after placing seventh at the Region 2A State Qualifier Meet in Wagner on Feb. 3 with 123.45 team points.
“I thought they did a very exceptional job of utilizing their time well and pushing themselves to their highest potential to keep improving through the year,” Buffs co-head coach Lindsay Heiss said. "The ones that went to state peaked right at the right time. I think we had some high scores going into state, and then even topped that off at the state meet, which is hard to do. And then, a few of them, the ones that didn't make it to state, were battling injuries and whatnot. (But) they still showed up for us at regions to make sure they did their part and to do as well as they could given the circumstances.”
Sending two seventh-graders to the state meet is no small feat, but senior Aleeyah Schilling isn’t particularly surprised of Deal’s and Hanson’s success so early on in their varsity gymnastics careers.
“I've known them for a while, and I knew that when they came up and competed for high school that they were going to do really well,” Schilling said. "And we have a couple more that are coming up that have done club for a while, so I think that'll be right there with them. Maybe not seventh graders going to state, but the team will probably be very fun to watch in future years when we have all these club girls that are coming up and competing on varsity and doing high skills.”
Heiss noted that it was “crucial” for Deal and Hanson to get such valuable experience against the best gymnasts in South Dakota.
Schilling gave her thoughts on how her senior season went.
“I definitely had some ups and downs, but I would say I ended my season how I wanted to,” she said. “I knew that with my back problems I probably wasn’t gonna make it to state because just — my back was not great, and I couldn't do my full potential. But I think I ended it how I wanted to and got my scores that I wanted at regions.”
Schilling said that for her final season, she wanted to increase her scores in all four events.
“So at the beginning of the season, my scores were pretty low from where they were at the end of the season last year. So I wanted to improve them,” Schilling said. “And I think I did. I would say (they) went up by almost a whole point.”
The senior shared what she will remember most about competing for Stanley County gymnastics.
“I would say just the relationships that I've built with everybody,” Schilling said. “Because even underclassmen can sometimes be high-energy. But I feel like they just fit in so well that there were never any problems.”
When asked what was Heiss’ highlight of the season, she pointed to when the Buffs placed fourth and scored a season-high 124.55 team points in back-to-back home meets at Rise Gymnastics — the SC Quad on Jan. 20, Stanley County’s Senior Night, and the Hula Luau on Jan. 21.
“There's just something to be said about performing in your hometown,” Heiss said. “And I think for me, just the parents all came together, they did a Senior Night, they showed off their kids. And I just think that was just a really cool moment for me to have the parents step up and show their kids how proud they are. And then the girls reciprocated that, and they had the best meet of the season at home. So it was awesome.”
Heiss noted how proud she was of her girls, not only for how they did in competitions this season but also for learning how to become better teammates.
“When you coach a team, what you really want to happen is they learn to be team players. They learn to be a unit and represent who they stand for...at Stanley County gymnastics. And then you just want to walk out of the gym at the end of the year and be a better human,” Heiss said about her gymnasts. “I'm so proud of them because I feel like they truly learned that side of the sport.”
Heiss said she won’t be the coach next year, but she is looking forward to working with the Buffs' gymnasts in the offseason. And with a sixth-grade daughter coming into middle school gymnastics, Heiss will be looking forward to focusing on her role as mom.
Schilling shared what it was like having Heiss and Kenna Wieczorek as co-head coaches.
“(Coach Wieczorek) is a very down-to-earth type of person. She's really more about the execution type of things when it comes to gymnastics. Whereas, Lindsay's more about the big skills and trying to just improve our skill level,” Schilling said. “So I think they, together, were a great team. I enjoyed them both as coaches.”
The Buffs still haven’t made it to the state meet as a team since 2014-15. But according to Heiss, that could soon change.
“I think Stanley County gymnastics is on the rise,” she said. “You're gonna see some good athletes coming up in the future.”
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.