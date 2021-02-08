The Stanley County Buffaloes gymnastics team competed at the Region 2A Gymnastics Meet at Wagner on Friday. This was the final time to earn State Qualifying scores.
As a team, the Buffs placed seventh out of seven teams by finishing with a score of 117.850. Hot Springs won the Region Meet with a score of 134.400, while Chamberlain placed second with a score of 131.350.
Junior Sumar Petersen led the Buffs by finishing in tenth place in the floor exercise with a score of 8.500. Sophomore Keeley Rothschadl placed 11th on the floor with a score of 8.450, while freshman Allison Schlomer tied for 13th place with a score of 8.300.
Several Buffs gymnasts earned State Qualifying scores. Sumar Petersen earned all-around, floor and uneven parallel bars qualifying scores. Eighth grader Caycee Knight qualified in the uneven parallel bars. Other Buffs gymnasts to qualify in the floor exercise include sophomore Keeley Rothschadl, freshman Allison Schlomer and sophomore Aleeyah Schilling.
The Buffs gymnasts will next see action at the Class A State Gymnastics Meet on Friday at the Watertown Civic Arena in Watertown. Action will be divided into three pods, with the first rotation to start at 11:05 a.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.