Stanley County gymnastics held a practice at Rise Gym on Tuesday, where the Buffaloes worked on their routines, hoping to improve off their first competition.

On Thursday, Stanley County placed fourth overall at the Huron Varsity Quad at Tiger Activity Center after scoring 112.05 team points. Pierre won the event with a 131.55.

Austin Nicholson

Assistant Sports Editor

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

