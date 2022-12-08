Stanley County gymnastics held a practice at Rise Gym on Tuesday, where the Buffaloes worked on their routines, hoping to improve off their first competition.
On Thursday, Stanley County placed fourth overall at the Huron Varsity Quad at Tiger Activity Center after scoring 112.05 team points. Pierre won the event with a 131.55.
“I thought that the meet went great,” SC co-head coach Lindsay Heiss said during Tuesday’s practice. “We have some out with injuries right now. And so, our younger girls had to step up, and I thought it was a really good first meet for them.”
Elena Hebb shined for the Buffs, as she finished a team-high fifth in the vault event, 12th in bars, and tied for 10th in all-around with 28.95 points, along with Huron’s Adison Gross. On the balance beam, Rachel Nemec tied for 12th with a 7.30, and Addy Deal secured the top spot for Stanley County in floor, tying for 13th with a 7.65.
Heiss admitted her gymnasts, especially the younger girls, had nerves during the competition and even in previous practices leading up to it. But, she was “proud” of how they pushed through.
“I thought they did a really good job of leaving that event behind them before they went on because, sometimes, it’s really easy to not be able to forget about what just happened on the floor and then carry it over to the next (event),” co-head coach Kenna Wieczorek said. “And I thought they did a really good job on kind of compartmentalizing each event.”
For senior Aleeyah Schilling, she said the team’s season opener was “nerve racking” and added those nerves partly contributed to Stanley County placing fourth.
“It wasn’t our best competition, but it’s OK. There’s room for improvement,” Schilling said.
Her best placement came in the beam event, where she finished 19th after scoring a 6.80.
“I think it’s because I just had less nerves, so I was more confident going into it,” she said.
When looking at the Huron competition overall, Heiss was most impressed by her team’s performance in vault, where Hebb had the best finish for Stanley County of any event. The Buffs ended with three gymnasts in the top-20 and all five placing.
“I feel like we didn’t put a lot of time into vault coming into that meet, and the girls really turned it up on vault,” Heiss said. “(We’re) trying to get the girls to understand that 90 percent of your vote comes from your run and your power. A huge part of the vault is to get your speed and your velocity up coming into the vault. So we’re really working on that.”
Of those in the top-20 was Deal, who tied with her teammate Bailee Matthews after they both scored an 8.0. Deal has been doing gymnastics since she was four or five years-old, and she explained what it’s like being a part of the varsity squad as a seventh-grader.
Schilling likes her team’s chances of making that dream come true this year.
“If everybody just keeps working like we have been at practice, I think we have a pretty good chance,” she said.
Up next, Stanley County will compete at the Wagner Invitational on Saturday at 11 a.m. Heiss shared what she wants her girls to do until then.
“Just keep working hard and pushing each other,” she said. “And making sure you come into practice every day setting goals for yourself — even just a daily goal and pushing yourself to achieve that.” “I feel like it’s really normal for me because I’ve been with a lot of these girls since I was little,” Deal said. “(At Legacy Gymnastics in Pierre), I used to be with all these girls when I was young, and then I kept going up. So I want to see both of us achieve things. So it’s not as nerve-wracking because I know who I’m with.”
Last season, the Buffs placed sixth at the Region 2A Gymnastics Meet in Chamberlain. And while that wasn’t enough to make it to state as a team, Stanley County did send some gymnasts to the event in Mitchell.
The Buffs’ best finish came in bars after then senior Sumar Petersen tied for ninth place after scoring an 8.067.
Stanley County hasn’t made the state meet as a squad since the 2014-15 season, but the girls have high hopes that they can break that streak this year.
“Making it to state as a team, that would be super exciting because I know Stanley County hasn’t made it as a team in quite a few years. So that would be really fun,” Schilling said.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.