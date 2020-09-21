The Stanley County Buffaloes football team took center stage on Friday night. They hosted the Miller/Highmore-Harrold Rustlers at Ole Williamson Field in Fort Pierre. The Buffs were able to win 22-20.
The Rustlers drew first blood when running back Tate Hoffman scored on a six yard touchdown catch from quarterback Hunter Van Niewenhuyse. They added a two point conversion to make the score 8-0. Later in the first quarter, a snap went over the head of Rustlers punter Trevor Werdel. The ball was gobbled up by Nathan Cook for a touchdown to make the score 8-6.
Hoffman got the Rustlers on the board once again in the third quarter, when he scored on a nine yard scamper to make the score 14-6. The Buffs offense got going late in the third quarter when running back Evan Nordstrom took the ball around the left side for a 36 yard touchdown run. A two-point conversion pass from quarterback Lathan Prince to wide receiver Trey Frost to tie the game at 14-14 going into the fourth.
Rustlers running back Jaden Anderberg scored a one yard touchdown run to put the Rustlers up 20-14. The Buffs answered back with a 27 yard touchdown catch by Nathan Cook. The two point conversion was successful, and it gave the Buffs a 22-20 lead. The Rustlers turned the ball over to Buffs, who turned the ball over right back. The Buffs held strong by not allowing the Rustlers to score. They went on to win 22-20.
Buffs coach Max Foth said he was proud of how his team battled.
“They played hard,” Foth said. “We made a lot of silly mistakes, and we also made some good plays, too. Those mistakes almost lost us the game, but we kept battling and found a way to win. That’s all that matters. When it comes to playoff time, it doesn’t matter if you win by two or 100. You’ve just got to win.”
The Buffs had two turnovers, while the Rustlers had seven turnovers. Limiting those turnovers for the Buffs are going to be an emphasis for the team going forward, according to Foth.
“We need to do a better job up front,” Foth said. “We’re too good to be missing the assignments that we missed tonight. That starts with me, because that’s my position group. I’ve got to be better as a head coach, and getting these guys ready to play.”
The Rustlers fall to 0-4 with the loss. They will next see action this Friday against the Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central Blackhawks (4-1) in Wessington Springs. The Blackhawks defeated the Wagner Red Raiders 27-6 on Friday. Those same Red Raiders (1-4) will face the Buffs (3-2) in Wagner this Friday. The Buffs have owned the Red Raiders in recent years. They’ve won the last three matchups between the two teams. Kick off for the Rustlers and Buffs games on Friday are both scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
The Buffs, who are ranked no. 8 in the Class 11B football standings, are in the running for hosting a playoff game if they keep winning. Their next four opponents are all teams ranked below them in the standings. How much better can the Buffs get? According to Foth, the answer is simple.
“Better than we were this week.”
