Sports fans at Parkview Auditorium saw some February matness so to speak on Saturday. The Stanley County Buffaloes hosted the Big Dakota Conference Tournament, where 23 teams in total saw competition.
In the team portion, the home town Buffs placed sixth with a team score of 119.0. Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington placed fifth with a score of 152.5, while Lyman placed seventh with a score of 103.0. Winner, who came in as one of the top teams in Class B, won the Big Dakota Conference Tournament by finishing with a score of 298.5. Chamberlain came in second place with a score of 208.5
Individually, the Buffs were led by freshman Chase Hanson, who was the lone Buff to win his placing match. Hanson defeated Winner eighth grader Maxton Brozik by a 3-1 decision to claim third place at 106 pounds. Reid Wieczorek, Isaac Cliff and Dylan Endres all placed fourth in their weight classes. Seventh grader Hayden Roggow placed sixth at 113 pounds, while senior Cade Stover placed sixth at 195 pounds.
The Buffs (4-3) will conclude their dual portion of competition on Tuesday when they host Burke Gregory (4-3, no. 9 in Class B) at Parkview Auditorium. Tuesday’s dual will function as Senior Night. Seniors that will be honored include Isaac Cliff, Cade Stover and Reid Wieczorek. Starting time for that dual is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.
