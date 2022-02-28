Buffs lose to Braves

The Stanley County Buffaloes played the Cheyenne-Eagle Butte Braves at Parkview Gymnasium in For Pierre on Friday. The Braves won 69-62.
The Buffs led 18-13 after the first quarter. They extended their lead to 35-28 at halftime. The Braves responded by outscoring the Buffs 17-11 in the third quarter to draw within a point of tying the game. They ended up winning after outscoring the Buffs 24-16 in the fourth quarter.
Senior guard Lathan Prince led the Buffs with 24 points. He was honored prior to the game for exceeding 1,000 points in his career last season. His career total is not known at this time. Senior guard Cormac Duffy had 15 points and seven rebounds, while senior center Stran Scott had 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Senior guard Rance Harrison had 28 points and 14 rebounds. Senior center Kanon Keckler had 13 points and seven rebounds.
The no. 5 seed Braves (8-10) will play the no. 4 seed Mobridge-Pollock Tigers (8-1) in Mobridge on Tuesday in the Region 6A Tournament. The Tigers defeated the Braves 73-59 in Mobridge on Feb. 1.
The no. 2 seed Buffs (13-7) will host the no. 7 seed Crow Creek Chieftains (7-13) at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. The Buffs defeated the Chieftains 51-44 in Stephan on Jan. 27.
