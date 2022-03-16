The Big Dakota All-Conference basketball teams were released this week. The Stanley County Buffaloes had three athletes each listed on both teams.
Leading the way for the Buffs are senior guards Lathan Prince and Cormac Duffy, who were both named to the All-Conference Boys Team. Prince had 17.5 points per game, 3.1 rebounds per game, 2.5 assists per game and 1.7 steals per game. He also was honored this season for passing the 1,000 point mark. Duffy had 11 points per game, 6.5 rebounds per game, 2.5 assists per game and 1.3 blocks per game. Senior center Stran Scott was named to the All-Conference Honorable Mention Team. Scott averaged 8.2 points per game and six rebounds per game.
The Winner Warriors, who will be competing in the Class A State Tournament had a conference-leading three players on the All-Conference Boys Team. Those three players are junior guard Blake Volmer, senior guard Slade Cournoyer and junior center Ethan Bartels. The Warriors also got senior forward Elijah Peterson on the honorable mention team. The Warriors are entering the Class A State Tournament, which will be played at the Summit Arena at The Monument in Rapid City, with a 20-2 record. As the no. 3 seed, they will play the no. 6 seed Sioux Valley Cossacks.
On the girls side, the Buffs girls got three players on the All-Conference Honorable Mention girls team. Those players are sophomore guard Mattie Duffy, sophomore center Cadence Hand and senior guard Taylee Stroup. Stroup averaged 6.9 points, four rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game, while Duffy averaged eight points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.8 steals per game. Duffy also had a team-high 24 made three-point shots. Hand averaged 4.9 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.
Winner senior guard Bella Swedlund, a Kansas commit, headlined the Big Dakota All-Conference team. Swedlund ended her career with over 2,000 points. The Warriors and fellow Big Dakota Conference team Crow Creek each fell one game short of making the Class A State Girls Basketball Tournament.
The Buffs girls ended their season with a 3-18 record, which was a two-game improvement over the previous season. They defeated the Philip Scotties, McLaughlin Mustangs and Cheyenne-Eagle Butte Braves all at home in Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre. The Buffs boys ended their season with a 15-8 record. Like their female counterparts, the Buffs record this season was an improvement over last season, which saw the Buffs go 11-10. The Buffs ended their season with a loss to the St. Thomas More Cavaliers in the first ever Class A SoDak16 appearance for the Buffs.
