Stanley County’s volleyball team held their senior night game on Thursday, where the Buffaloes outlasted Colome, 3-2.
As the final score might suggest, the win didn’t come easy for Stanley County.
Even after winning sets two and three, 25-17 and 25-21, to go up 2-1, the Buffs still needed five sets to secure the match victory.
They won the final set, 15-8. As a team, Stanley County ended with 44 kills, 11 aces and one block.
“I definitely feels good. I was frustrated, especially during that fourth set, but coming out, I feel okay how it ended,” Buffs head coach Stephanie Huber said. “I’m proud of the girls. They fought hard. They came back and won. So overall, we have things to work on, but I feel like they pulled it out and pulled themselves together and were able to do a good job.”
Senior Kori Gabriel, one of six seniors on the team, was excited to come out with the victory, especially on senior night.
“Pretty pumped up honestly, it was really nice to actually catch a win,” Gabriel said. “It was a lot of work. They kind of caught us off guard. I didn’t really expect that much of them, but we got ‘em. It was pretty eventful.”
Gabriel noted that what really threw off Stanley County was that Colome’s primary method of attack was tips rather than kills.
“That’s definitely one thing that we’re going to continue to work on,” Huber said. “We know how to dig the ball up really well. Just some of those free balls and those tips kind of got us stumbling around a little bit.”
Despite the win, the Buffs had to overcome an early deficit. Stanley County started off the first set with a 5-1 lead, but Colome battled back to tie things at 10.
The Buffs built a lead once more, but the Cowgirls never wavered and eventually came back to win the set, 25-21.
This caught Stanley County by surprise since Colome entered the match with a 6-13 record.
“I don’t like to tell the girls the record of our opposing team. I think they look at it, and they’re like, ‘Oh, this is going to be an easy night.’ And then once we got out on the court, they realized very quickly that it’s not that easy, and we got to fire ourselves up. We got to fight for every point, we got to do the game that we know how to do. I told them in the huddle our fundamental skills are good when we’re putting them together and putting them to use.”
The Buffs responded nicely, winning the next two sets handily.
In set two, Stanley County led 20-11 at one point and then secured the win after a kill by junior Mattie Duffy.
Huber’s team carried this momentum over to set three. The Buffs came out of the gates strong with a 6-0 lead, and they never looked back. Senior Grace Sargent clinched the set win after she tallied one of her 13 kills.
But just when the match seemed in little doubt for Stanley County, Colome said, “Not so fast.” The Cowgirls opened the fourth set with an 8-4 advantage and led all the way to a 25-18 win.
Suddenly, losing became a real possibility for the Buffs.
“We were serious the whole time, but it just kept sinking in,” Gabriel said. “We’re like, ‘Holy cow, we’re gonna lose on senior night. This is one of our last few home games. Let’s go, let’s win.’”
Before the final set, Huber talked to her team in a huddle. She wanted them to settle down and refocus.
“She brought us in the huddle and said, ‘Everyone just take a deep breath, recuperate, just calm down. We’re good,’” senior Olivia Chase said. “That really helped.”
Clearly, it did. The Buffs won the match after Colome hit a volley that went too far, landing out of bounds.
SC wins! The Buffs win set 5, 15-8, for the match victory. #CJsports #sdpreps pic.twitter.com/0dsqznjiYv— Pierre CJ Sports (@PierreCJsports) October 7, 2022
Along with Sargent, Stanley County piggy-backed off junior Cadence Hand, who came up with one clutch kill after another. She tied with Sargent for the most kills on the night.
“Once we collected ourselves, we definitely had some good passes up to our setter and some good kills. That’s what we wanted, what we strived for,” Huber said. “A lot of good kills that dropped right in front of their blockers, which is something that they’ve been striving to do as well.”
Chase passed the ball effectively to her teammates all night, finishing with 33 assists while adding four aces and 18 digs as well.
“It definitely feels really nice, and sometimes, I can feel, like see it, if it’s a really good set. I’m like, ‘Yeah, that’s gonna be a kill.’ You can feel it.”
Gabriel tallied seven kills and the lone block for Stanley County. The nominated homecoming queen cherishes this win even more so than others the Buffs (9-10) have collected thus far.
“It means the world to me because it’s not every day that we catch a win, let alone a home win, especially on senior night,” Gabriel said. “It means a lot to have everyone here supporting us, and we want to get that win, not only for our team but for our fans in the community.”
Huber thanks everything the seniors have done for the program.
“I’m very proud of the seniors,” she said. “I’ve only been head coach for two years. Two of the seniors have been starting for me for those two years. I know they started in previous years as well, but watching them grow fundamentally has been a big win for me, especially in the last two years. So I want to keep them forever, of course, but it’s been a great year so far with them. And I just wish them the best of luck in whatever they do.”
Meanwhile, Stanley County has six games left in the regular season, leaving time for improvement in certain areas.
“Definitely gonna work on some free ball, some tip balls. working on maybe even building a stronger team relationship just to have that communication there for every single point. Not just sporadic throughout the game,” Huber said. “But we’re definitely going to be working on our passes. Some of our passes kind of strayed away from where we wanted them tonight, but just working on getting ourselves fundamentally perfect, almost.”
Up next, the Buffs will host a triangular event on Saturday. The event will begin at 1 p.m., and they will play Cheyenne-Eagle Butte and Todd County.
“Don’t underestimate (them), definitely keep working on the fundamental skills.” Huber said on what she wants to see from her group in the two matchups. “I know when we watched Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at the Big Dakota, they were definitely tipping a lot of balls and doing a lot of free balls. So making sure we’re sound on those and getting those. Not 100 percent but very close to it.”
