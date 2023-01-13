Even following a 64-42 defeat to Potter County on Tuesday and a 57-41 loss to Lyman on Thursday, Stanley County girls basketball remains upbeat because of what the Buffaloes have already accomplished this season.

Shooting woes hurt Stanley County in both games.

Morgan Hoffman

Stanley County's Morgan Hoffman scored 10 points and grabbed four steals against the Battlers on Tuesday.
Mattie Duffy

Mattie Duffy led the Buffs with 15 points and four assists against the Raiders on Thursday.
Morgan Hoffman

Stanley County's Morgan Hoffman scored 10 points and grabbed four steals against the Battlers on Tuesday.

Was the information in this article useful?


Austin Nicholson | 605-224-7301 ext. 134

Tags

Assistant Sports Editor

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

Load comments