The Stanley County Buffaloes football team looked to be well prepared on Wednesday as the Capital Journal saw during football practice.
The Buffs (2-3 on the season) average about 15 points a game, while also giving up about 26 points a game. Most of the points they’ve given up this season came when they played McCook Central/Montrose and Winner, which are two teams currently in the top five of Class 11B. Last week, the Buffs secured their first shutout victory of the season when they defeated the Miller/Highmore-Harrold Rustlers 48-0 in Miller’s Homecoming football game. Senior running back Dylan Gabriel had over 200 yards rushing and five touchdowns in the win.
Their opponent on Friday is the Wagner Red Raiders. The Red Raiders (1-4) have only scored 34 points this season. Defensively, they have given up 155 points. Their first four games, all losses, were against teams that are playoff contenders, since all of them are in the top 13 in Class 11B. The Red Raiders picked up their first win last week when they defeated the Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central Blackhawks in Wessington Springs. The Blackhawks defeated the Buffs 20-7 on Sept. 13.
History is on the side of the Buffs, who have won their last two matchups with the Red Raiders. The Buffs won 20-14 in Wagner in 2017, and 28-14 in Fort Pierre last season.
Friday’s game will be a crucial one for the Buffs, who are currently sitting tied for the no. 16 seed with the Hot Springs Bison. The final two games for the Buffs aren’t going to be cakewalks, either. They play the Mount Vernon/Plankinton Titans in Mount Vernon next week. The Titans are currently ranked no. 6 in Class 11B. The Buffs will have a bye week before they play the St. Thomas More Cavaliers in the regular season finale at Ole Williamson Field in Fort Pierre. The Cavaliers are currently ranked no. 8 in the Class 11B rankings.
Kickoff for the game between the Buffs and the Red Raiders is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT on Friday night. There will be a Pep Rally in Parkview Gymnasium at 12:45 p.m. CT, and the Homecoming Parade at 2 p.m. CT. Fans are encouraged to get to the game early for a Whopper Feed at 5:30 p.m. CT. The price of a meal is $5. Fans unable to make it to Friday’s game can see it streamed on GoBuffsLive.
