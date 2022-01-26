The Stanley County Buffaloes hosted the Sully Buttes Chargers boys basketball team at Parkview Gymnasium on Tuesday night. The Buffs won 55-35.
The Buffs jumped out to a 9-7 lead after the first quarter. They extended their lead to 23-15 at halftime, and 40-23 after three quarters. The Buffs put the finishing touches on their victory by outscoring the Chargers 15-12 in the fourth quarter.
Buffs coach Max Foth told the Capital Journal he felt good about the win.
“I felt our boys played really, really hard on the defensive end,” Foth said. “We kinda had a lapse on the offensive end at times, but we finished really, really strong. That always makes you feel like you’re headed in the right direction.”
Foth said the Buffs did a lot of things right in order to get the win.
“Holding them to 15 points in the first half was tremendous for us,” Foth said. “I feel like we were not attacking the basket offensively enough, and that’s why we had 23 points on the board. We settled for too many jump shots. I wanted to see a little more aggression out of our guys, and they really did that. They really came out with a lot of intensity in the second half. They did a nice job of attacking and finishing at the rim, which opens up the door for perimeter shots that we were able to knock down.”
The game against Sully Buttes is always an interesting one for Foth, who is an alum of the school. Getting to coach against his old school is fun for Foth, especially after a win.
“They had our number for a few years there,” Foth said. “It’s been nice for our guys. We picked up a win there last year, and we won again tonight to start a streak of our own. Most of that is because they’re such a great program. Coach White and Kinney do a tremendous job of running that program in Onida. It seems like they always have athletes that are competitive. Anytime you can beat a team that is that well coached, you’re doing something right.”
Senior guard Lathan Prince led the Buffs with a game-high 22 points. Senior guard Cormac Duffy added 10 points, while senior center Stran Scott had eight points.
Junior guard Landon Hepker led the Chargers with 13 points. Senior forward Dwight Kinney had seven points, while junior guard Marshall Wittler added six points.
The Chargers (3-6) will play the Hitchcock-Tulare Patriots (5-5) in Tulare on Thursday, while the Buffs (9-2) will play the Crow Creek Chieftains (3-6) in Stephan. Games for both teams are scheduled to start at 4 p.m. CT. Foth said the Buffs feel excited for their next game.
“Anytime our defense has been playing as well as they have, it gives us a chance,” Foth said. “I think with each game we’re getting a little bit better offensively. Hopefully we get closer to playing the best version of basketball that we can play. I don’t think we’re there yet, but we looked better tonight. We look forward to the chance to get better on Thursday.”
