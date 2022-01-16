The Stanley County Buffaloes and Lyman Raiders boys basketball teams both competed in the Jones County Invitational at the Harold Thune Auditorium in Murdo this past weekend.
The Buffs and Raiders met in a semifinal game on Friday night. The Raiders jumped out to a 9-5 lead after the first quarter. They extended their lead to 19-5 at halftime, and 30-14 after three quarters. The Buffs outscored the Raiders 14-11 in the fourth quarter, but the Raiders came away with a 41-28 victory.
Senior Sam McClanahan led the Raiders with 12 points, six rebounds and five assists. Senior forward Stockton McClanahan had 10 points and seven rebounds, while senior guard Jacob Sazue had 10 points and five rebounds.
The Buffs were led by senior guard Lathan Prince, who had 14 points. Senior guards Gavin Irving and Cormac Duffy each had five points.
The Buffs played the Philip Scotties in the third place game on Saturday. They jumped out to an 11-4 lead after the first quarter. They extended their lead to 28-10 at halftime. The Scotties outscored the Buffs 28-18 in the second half, but the Buffs came away with a 46-37 win.
Senior guard Lathan Prince led the Buffs with 13 points. Seniors Gavin Irving, Daysen Titze and Stran Scott each had eight points.
Junior center Samuel Hand led the Scotties with 10 points. Junior guard Jesse Fillingim added nine points. Sophomore guard Layton Terkildsen and sophomore center Bryce Westby each had five points.
The Raiders met up with the perennial powerhouse White River Tigers in the championship game on Saturday. The Raiders led 14-13 after the first quarter. The Tigers responded to take a 28-22 lead at halftime. They extended their lead to 40-26 after three quarters. The Tigers put the finishing touches on their 58-36 win by outscoring the Raiders 18-10 in the fourth quarter.
Senior forward Isaac Thomas led the Raiders with 13 points. Senior forward Colton Collins had 12 points, while senior guard Sam McClanahan added eight points. Junior guard Joe Sayler led the Tigers with 23 points.
The Raiders and Buffs each had athletes honored on the Jones County Invitational All-Tournament Team. Stanley County’s Lathan Prince and Lyman’s Stockton McClanahan and Colton Collins were all named to the First Team. Sam McClanahan was named to the Second Team. Collins earned the Pete Kerns Award, while White River’s Joe Sayler was named the Tournament MVP.
The Raiders (5-2) will next see action on Saturday against the Bridgewater-Emery Huskies (6-4) at the Hanson Classic at the Corn Palace in Mitchell on Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 10 a.m. CT.
The Buffs (6-2) played the McLaughlin Mustangs (4-2) at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre on Monday. Tip-off was scheduled for 3:30 p.m. CT. Monday’s game was not completed at press time. The Buffs will host the Herreid/Selby Area Wolverines (2-4) at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre on Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.