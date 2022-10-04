There was no shortage of action on Monday night at Parkview Auditorium as Stanley County and Lyman high schools faced off on the volleyball court for a nail-biting match that was anyone's game to the very end.
The two went five sets as they battled on the court, but the Raiders won out 3-2, taking sets two, three and five — 25-19, 27-25 and 18-16, respectively.
"We definitely fought our hearts out," Buffs head coach Stephanie Huber said. "We fought to every last point, especially in that fifth set. We just did really good. I'm proud of the girls for how it ended up and how they played."
Raiders head coach Kalli Houchin also found the neck-and-neck match was a "hard-fought" game following her team's victory. And while Houchin said she expected a good competition, she added that she didn't expect such a tight match.
"Stanley County was really good, and we were able to just kind of do a little bit of more fundamental things better tonight," Houchin said.
The night began evenly matched, with both teams making hard hits across the net during the first set.
Lyman found themselves holding a narrow lead, often within one or two points when not tied. But Stanley County kept the score close until they tied it up at 23-23 after narrowly catching the sideline on a return. A long Stanley County serve tied the score back up, but a hard spike over the net while returning put the Buffs back on top and moved the ball to their side of the court for a final 26-24 to win the set.
The second set began just as competitive, with Stanley Count tallying the first point. But the Raiders' offense began to outpace the Buffs slightly, eventually averaging a five-point lead through the set's remainder, ending in a Lyman 25-19 win.
With the match tied one set each, both teams returned looking to gain an advantage on the night.
The set opened with Lyman pulling ahead, taking a three-point lead. But the Buffs eventually tied it up at 8-8. After that, neither team lagged too far behind the other, often toggling between one-point leads and ties until the end.
Stanley County's Cadence Hand delivered a brutal hit for a kill, giving the Buffs a tight 24-23 lead. But Lyman responded with a block that tied it back up. The ties and leads continued, inching closer to a final Lyman serve to a hole on the Buffs' side and a 27-25 Raiders set win.
"I think we kind of lost it in the middle two sets," Stanley County's Grace Sargent said after the game. "We went out with good energy and had a lot of fun, but we just kind of laid back and kind of killed ourselves for a little bit. And then decided it was time to come back in the fourth set."
And a comeback it was for Stanley County.
The fourth set started a bit shaky, with a long volley back and forth ending in a Buffs side-out giving Lyman the first point. The two briefly settled into another round of switching between ties and leads before Stanley County began pulling away 5-4, maintaining their lead through the rest of the set.
Lyman continued to fight despite Stanley County's clear advantage during its 20-12 lead, forcing a long volley that ended after a hard hit from the Buffs hugged the Raiders' back line. The Buffs eventually closed out the set, winning it 25-14 and keeping themselves alive for a fifth-set showdown.
With the match on the line, both teams returned to the court looking to close out the night on a high note.
The Buffs opened with two points on the board and averaged about a two-point lead until Lyman tied it up at 9-9, turning the set into a back-and-forth battle. One-point leads turned to ties and then reversed to the very end. With a 14-13 Buffs lead, Lyman tied it up and took a 15-14 lead of their own. But Stanley County came back to tie it up and took a 16-15 lead. As the two teams pressed on, Lyman pushed forward, tied it up at 16 a piece, and carried it through to an 18-16 set win to close the match.
"I think we did a really good job in the fifth set," Sargent said. "We pushed really hard in the beginning — just didn't quite have the momentum to finish it. But we played our hearts out, and it was a riveting game for sure."
Houchin also found the fifth set a compelling watch from the Raiders' sideline.
"I think I got my blood pressure a little high," she said. "We started off a little slow, but we were able to come back."
Huber said she expected a tough game following the Monday match, but she found there wasn't anything she would change about the team's performance. Huber added the team's server receives were better on Monday than their last couple of games.
"We had some good serves — yeah, we missed a couple, but that's alright. We had good serves still," Huber said. "We've had some good, nice hard swings. It's what we needed, especially up against their blockers. And they just played up until the end, so I can't ask anything more of them, really."
Stanley County closed out the night with no shortage of hits. The team earned 36 kills on the night, with Hand's 15 leading the team, followed by Sargent with 12 and Kori Gabriel with four.
The team earned five aces on the night, with Hand earning two, followed by Alejandra Juarez, Olivia Chase and Sargent with one ace each. Chase also led the team in assists, making 26 of the 36 for the night.
Despite the loss, Sargent said she still walked away feeling good for the most part.
"I wish the middle two sets would have gone better," she said. "But we just played our hearts out those last two sets, and I couldn't be more proud to be part of that team. It was awesome."
