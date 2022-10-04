There was no shortage of action on Monday night at Parkview Auditorium as Stanley County and Lyman high schools faced off on the volleyball court for a nail-biting match that was anyone's game to the very end.

The two went five sets as they battled on the court, but the Raiders won out 3-2, taking sets two, three and five — 25-19, 27-25 and 18-16, respectively.

Skyler Volmer
Lyman's Skyler Volmer delivers a brutal hit as Stanley County blockers attempt to knock it down.
Cadence Hand
Stanley County's Cadence Hand goes up to block a Lyman hit on Monday at Parkview Auditorium.
Alejandra Juarez
Stanley County's Alejandra Juarez takes a hard swing at the net as Lyman's Mak Scott goes up to block.
Brylee Kafka
Stanley County's Brylee Kafka goes up to deliver a hit during Monday night's game against the Lyman Raiders at Parkview Auditorium.
Olivia Chase

Stanley County's Olivia Chase moves to recover a bump during Monday night's game against the Lyman Raiders at Parkview Auditorium.

