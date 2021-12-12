Rory McManus Levi Stover
Lyman's Rory McManus and Stanley County's Levi Stover both saw action at 170 pounds at this past weekend's Burke/Gregory Invitational. Stover placed second, while McManus placed third.

 Scott Millard/Capital Journal

The Stanley County Buffaloes and Lyman Raiders wrestling teams saw action at the Burke/Gregory Invitational in Gregory on Saturday. A total of eight teams saw action in the tournament.

As a team, the Raiders placed third with a score of 117.0. The Buffs placed fifth with a score of 42.5. Burke/Gregory placed first with a score of 173.0, while Custer placed second with a score of 132.0. Miller/Highmore-Harrold rounded out the top five by placing fourth with a score of 94.5.

Individually, the Raiders were led by Kellen Griffith, who placed first at 138 pounds. Shilo Mowry placed first at 145 pounds, while Tance Wagner placed first at 160 pounds. Isaac McManigal and Louie Thiry placed second at 195 and 285 pounds, respectively. Rory McManus placed third at 170 pounds, while Ayden Brakke placed third at 195 pounds. Gunner Johnson rounded out the Raiders by placing fourth at 182 pounds.

The Buffs were led by Chase Hanson, who placed first at 126 pounds. Levi Stover placed second at 170 pounds, while Colton Brady placed fourth at 152 pounds.

The Raiders will next see action this weekend in Hot Springs. They will compete against the Bison in a dual on Friday. The dual is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. MT. Saturday’s action in the Holiday Wrestling Extravaganza will start at 9 a.m. CT.

Stanley County will next see action next Tuesday in a triangular against Redfield and Faulkton Area in Redfield. Starting time is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.

Scott Millard

Scott Millard has been the sports reporter for the Capital Journal since 2017. He was previously an intern with the Capital Journal during the summer of 2016.

