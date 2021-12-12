The Stanley County Buffaloes and Lyman Raiders wrestling teams saw action at the Burke/Gregory Invitational in Gregory on Saturday. A total of eight teams saw action in the tournament.
As a team, the Raiders placed third with a score of 117.0. The Buffs placed fifth with a score of 42.5. Burke/Gregory placed first with a score of 173.0, while Custer placed second with a score of 132.0. Miller/Highmore-Harrold rounded out the top five by placing fourth with a score of 94.5.
Individually, the Raiders were led by Kellen Griffith, who placed first at 138 pounds. Shilo Mowry placed first at 145 pounds, while Tance Wagner placed first at 160 pounds. Isaac McManigal and Louie Thiry placed second at 195 and 285 pounds, respectively. Rory McManus placed third at 170 pounds, while Ayden Brakke placed third at 195 pounds. Gunner Johnson rounded out the Raiders by placing fourth at 182 pounds.
The Buffs were led by Chase Hanson, who placed first at 126 pounds. Levi Stover placed second at 170 pounds, while Colton Brady placed fourth at 152 pounds.
The Raiders will next see action this weekend in Hot Springs. They will compete against the Bison in a dual on Friday. The dual is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. MT. Saturday’s action in the Holiday Wrestling Extravaganza will start at 9 a.m. CT.
Stanley County will next see action next Tuesday in a triangular against Redfield and Faulkton Area in Redfield. Starting time is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.