Nathan Cook

Stanley County's Nathan Cook sacks Bennett County's Kaedom Jack during a 34-0 Buffs victory on Sept. 4 at Ole Williamson Field in Fort Pierre.

 Scott Millard/Capital Journal

The Stanley County Buffaloes football team played the Bennett County Warriors in a game that was added after the Warriors had a few games cancelled due to COVID-19. The Buffaloes game away with a 34-0 victory.

The first quarter was scoreless. Junior running back Evan Nordstrom scored a couple of touchdowns early, including on a hook and ladder play to put the Buffs up 14-0. Senior tight end Nathan Cook added another touchdown shortly before halftime to give the Buffs a 20-0 lead. Cook added his second touchdown in the third quarter on a 34 yard touchdown catch. Senior wide receiver Trey Frost scored the final touchdown of the game early in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

The Warriors (1-1) will next see action against the Chamberlain Cubs (1-2) in Chamberlain. The Cubs beat Miller/Highmore-Harrold 18-8 on Friday.

The Buffs (2-1) will face the Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central Blackhawks (2-1) in Forestburg on Friday. The Blackhawks lost 38-6 to the top ranked Winner Warriors on Friday. The Blackhawks defeated the Buffs 20-7 last season in Fort Pierre.

Tags

Load comments