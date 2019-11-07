The All-Southeastern South Dakota Conference football team was announced on Wednesday. The Stanley County Buffaloes and Miller/Highmore-Harrold Rustlers each had players earn nominations.
The Buffaloes had four players nominated to the team. Those players are senior quarterback/defensive back Reid Wieczorek, senior running back/defensive back Dylan Gabriel, junior lineman Tracy Nielsen, and sophomore wide receiver/defensive back Lathan Prince.
Senior quarterback/defensive back Dylan McDonnell was the lone Rustlers player to be nominated for the All-SESD Football Team.
Leading the way in nominations were the Winner Warriors. The conference champions went undefeated against the SESD schools they competed against. They had seven players nominated to the All-SESD team. The Mt. Vernon/Plankinton Titans had six players nominated.
Full All-SESD Conference Football Team
Senior running back/defensive back Trevor Peters, Winner
Senior running back/linebacker Phillip Jorgenson, Winner
Senior lineman Oscar Pravacek, Winner
Senior wide receiver/defensive Joren Bruun, Winner
Senior tight end/defensive end Ethan Vesely, Winner
Junior offensive lineman/fullback/linebacker Preston Norrid, Winner
Junior quarterback/defensive back Brady Fritz, Winner
Senior running back/linebacker Jesse Hastings, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton
Senior running back/linebacker Hunter Pranger, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton
Senior offensive lineman/linebacker Thomas Baker, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton
Senior lineman Brady Anderson, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton
Sophomore running back/defensive back Lincoln Klooz, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton
Senior lineman Gauge Hansen, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton
Senior lineman Nash Hutmacher, Chamberlain
Senior running back/linebacker Remington Rossow, Chamberlain
Senior wide receiver/linebacker Max Hawk, Chamberlain
Senior running back/linebacker Jasiah Thompson, Chamberlain
Senior quarterback/defensive back Reid Wieczorek, Stanley County
Senior running back/defensive back Dylan Gabriel, Stanley County
Junior lineman Tracy Nielsen, Stanley County
Sophomore wide receiver/defensive back Lathan Prince, Stanley County
Senior tight end/linebacker K.J. St. Pierre, Wagner
Senior wide receiver/defensive back Preston Nedved, Wagner
Sophomore back Quinten Christensen, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central
Senior back Wesley Linke, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central
Senior quarterback/defensive back Dylan McDonnell, Miller/Highmore-Harrold
SESD Standings
Winner, 6-0
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 5-1
Chamberlain, 3-3
Stanley County, 3-3
Wagner, 2-4
Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central, 2-4
Miller/Highmore-Harrold, 0-6
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.