Stanley County Dylan Gabriel (33) runs for his life away from St. Thomas More defense at Ole Williamson Field Oct. 18 in Fort Pierre.

The All-Southeastern South Dakota Conference football team was announced on Wednesday. The Stanley County Buffaloes and Miller/Highmore-Harrold Rustlers each had players earn nominations.

The Buffaloes had four players nominated to the team. Those players are senior quarterback/defensive back Reid Wieczorek, senior running back/defensive back Dylan Gabriel, junior lineman Tracy Nielsen, and sophomore wide receiver/defensive back Lathan Prince.

Senior quarterback/defensive back Dylan McDonnell was the lone Rustlers player to be nominated for the All-SESD Football Team.

Leading the way in nominations were the Winner Warriors. The conference champions went undefeated against the SESD schools they competed against. They had seven players nominated to the All-SESD team. The Mt. Vernon/Plankinton Titans had six players nominated.

Full All-SESD Conference Football Team

Senior running back/defensive back Trevor Peters, Winner

Senior running back/linebacker Phillip Jorgenson, Winner

Senior lineman Oscar Pravacek, Winner

Senior wide receiver/defensive Joren Bruun, Winner

Senior tight end/defensive end Ethan Vesely, Winner

Junior offensive lineman/fullback/linebacker Preston Norrid, Winner

Junior quarterback/defensive back Brady Fritz, Winner

Senior running back/linebacker Jesse Hastings, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton

Senior running back/linebacker Hunter Pranger, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton

Senior offensive lineman/linebacker Thomas Baker, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton

Senior lineman Brady Anderson, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton

Sophomore running back/defensive back Lincoln Klooz, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton

Senior lineman Gauge Hansen, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton

Senior lineman Nash Hutmacher, Chamberlain

Senior running back/linebacker Remington Rossow, Chamberlain

Senior wide receiver/linebacker Max Hawk, Chamberlain

Senior running back/linebacker Jasiah Thompson, Chamberlain

Senior quarterback/defensive back Reid Wieczorek, Stanley County

Senior running back/defensive back Dylan Gabriel, Stanley County

Junior lineman Tracy Nielsen, Stanley County

Sophomore wide receiver/defensive back Lathan Prince, Stanley County

Senior tight end/linebacker K.J. St. Pierre, Wagner

Senior wide receiver/defensive back Preston Nedved, Wagner

Sophomore back Quinten Christensen, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central

Senior back Wesley Linke, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central

Senior quarterback/defensive back Dylan McDonnell, Miller/Highmore-Harrold

SESD Standings

Winner, 6-0

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 5-1

Chamberlain, 3-3

Stanley County, 3-3

Wagner, 2-4

Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central, 2-4

Miller/Highmore-Harrold, 0-6

