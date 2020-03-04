The Stanley County Buffaloes took on the Cheyenne-Eagle Butte Braves in Eagle Butte in a Region 6A Tournament game.
The Braves were on fire all night long. They jumped out to a 26-7 lead after the first quarter. The Braves extended their lead to 47-24 at halftime, and 63-28 after three quarters. The Buffs clawed back to within 20 points of the lead, but the Braves were ultimately victorious. They won 81-53.
The Buffs outrebounded the Braves 32-26. Turnovers proved to be their downfall. The Buffs had 22 turnovers, while the Braves had 11 turnovers. The Braves made 30 of 56 shot attempts, which comes out to about 54 percent.
Senior forward Leon Brown Otter led the Braves with a game high 21 points. Senior forward Riley Hodgkiss had 18 points, while senior guard Mheki Moran had 11 points.
Sophomore guard Lathan Prince led the Buffs with 15 points. Junior forward Nathan Cook had 12 points and 12 rebounds.
Tuesday’s game was the final basketball game in a Buffaloes uniform for seniors Slater Tople and Dylan Gabriel.
The Buffs end their season with an 8-13 record. The Braves (13-8, no. 3 in Region 6A) will next see action against the Mobridge-Pollock Tigers (14-7, no. 2 in Region 6A) in a Region 6A Tournament game in Mobridge. The winner will advance to the Class A SoDak16. Tip-off for Friday’s game is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The Tigers have defeated the Braves twice this season.
