Stanley County volleyball’s season ended on Thursday after the No. 3 Buffaloes fell to No. 2 Mobridge-Pollock, 3-0, in the Region 6A Semifinals.

The Tigers won sets one, two and three, 25-9, 25-12 and 25-18, respectively. As a team, the Buffs tallied 15 kills, one block and an ace.

Stanley County's Olivia Chase led the Buffs with 11 digs, 10 assists and an ace against Mobridge-Pollock in the Region 6A Semifinals on Thursday.
Stanley County's Alejandra Juarez serves the ball against Mobridge-Pollock in the Region 6A Semifinals on Thursday.
Stanley County's Grace Sargent led the Buffs with five kills and a block against Mobridge-Pollock in the Region 6A Semifinals on Thursday.
The Stanley County Buffaloes break the huddle during their Region 6A Semifinal matchup versus Mobridge-Pollock on Thursday. The Tigers swept the Buffs, 3-0.
Stanley County's Brylee Kafka attempts a kill against Mobridge-Pollock in the Region 6A Semifinals on Thursday.

