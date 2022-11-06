It wasn’t easy, but Stanley County volleyball defeated Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 3-1, in the Reg…
The Tigers won sets one, two and three, 25-9, 25-12 and 25-18, respectively. As a team, the Buffs tallied 15 kills, one block and an ace.
“I think we played as hard as we could. We didn't want to give up. It really does suck that the season is over with,” senior Kori Gabriel, who’s played volleyball since the sixth grade, said on Friday. “It's really hard not being able to play with Olivia anymore — or some of the (other) seniors because they don't go out for basketball. So last night was a rude awakening knowing that I won't get to play with (them again).”
Stanley County head coach Stephanie Huber said her team struggled with their serve-receive in all three sets while senior Olivia Chase said it was all in their head.
“I think it was more of a mental game than anything,” Chase said. “Just everyone was super nervous because we knew this could be it, and it was just — we needed more communication and just to be in the right headspace.”
Understandably so, the heartbreaking loss left the Buffs emotional.
“After we shook hands with the other team, we all got in a huddle on the court, and we just basically cried together,” Gabriel said. “It was a sad emotion, but I think that everyone was so thankful that we got to play together.”
Despite a disappointing finish, Stanley County (14-13) had one of its best seasons in some time.
The Buffs entered the playoffs at 13-12 — the program’s first winning regular season in six years. Then they used that momentum to carry themselves to a 3-1 win over No. 6 Cheyenne-Eagle Butte in the Region 6A Quarterfinals at Parkview on Nov. 1 — Stanley County’s first playoff win since 2020.
“I felt the season went very well,” Huber said. “They were very successful, which is something that we strive for as coaches this year to have such a successful season. The girls definitely played well throughout the whole season. There were some ups and some downs, but every game they came out ready to play their best. And that's what attributed to the 14 wins on the season.”
What made that last win even sweeter was that the Buffs avenged their home quarterfinal loss to Dupree a year ago.
“It was a very special moment for us, especially having it at home. We had a lot of fans there to support us,” Huber said.
Huber will say goodbye to six seniors, including Chase and Gabriel. She commented on how both led by example.
“They have definitely stepped up this last year,” Huber said. “But they're very personal people. They're very sweet girls, and they're good role models. And having those younger girls look up to them and see them as the leaders that they are and having those younger girls know that they could be that one day is really special as a coach to see. Just because I know that this program will stay as successful as long as we have girls with that mindset.”
Later that night after the Mobridge-Pollock loss, Gabriel received a text from sophomore Caycee Knight’s mom, showing that Huber wasn’t the only one that appreciated Gabriel’s leadership.
“(Caycee’s) mom reached out to me and thanked me for being such a great positive leader, and that really meant the world to me,” Gabriel said. “And my goal was to leave a mark like that. Letting the girls know not to give up and to keep fighting for every point and just being positive overall.”
The other four seniors that saw their high school careers come to an end include Abby Wyly, Grace Sargent, Talia Schmitt and Alejandra Juarez.
“…(They) definitely played very important roles in our success as well,” Huber said. “They all stepped up and played their hardest. They just had an overall great season for us.”
It was also a great year for Chase. The veteran setter and right side hitter surpassed 1,000 career assists during her team’s 3-0 sweep over Todd County on Oct. 8.
Chase said she will miss the people from the Stanley County program the most.
“I really love my teammates and my coaches, especially this year,” Chase added. “I really liked having the two assistant coaches, and it just really made us a really big family.”
For Gabriel, the middle hitter said she will miss the bus rides home with her teammates after matches.
And even though most of these seniors only played two seasons for Huber, the Buffs head coach certainly left a lasting impression.
“She's really meant a lot to me,” Chase said. “I feel like she does a lot for our team that goes unnoticed. I mean, she puts in countless hours, and I think she really pushes us to be our best — I really appreciate her.”
As Huber looks ahead to next season, she knows that it won’t be easy replacing such an experienced and productive veteran group.
But she remains confident in the players she will have on next year’s squad, as the Buffs look to build off a very successful season.
“(They) definitely have some big shoes to fill,” Huber said. “But knowing who we have next year and coming up for next year, there are definitely going to be those girls that step up. So I feel like they will, and, hopefully, we'll have another good winning season because of how well they do play and how they will step up.”
Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.
