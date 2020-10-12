What’s the difference between a Buffalo and a Bison? In the case of the Stanley County and Hot Springs football teams, it’s 34 points.
The Stanley County Buffaloes defeated the Hot Springs Bison 34-0 at Ole Williamson Field in Fort Pierre on Saturday night. The game was the Homecoming game for the Buffs.
The first half went very quickly, and took only 44 minutes to complete. The Buffs scored on their first and only possession of the first quarter when junior quarterback Lathan Prince found senior wide receiver Trey Frost on a fly route down the far sideline. The game went into halftime with the Buffs up 6-0.
The Buffs opened up the second half with a touchdown drive. Junior running back Evan Nordstrom ran the ball in from 35 yards out for a score. Senior offensive lineman Tracy Nielsen added on with a two point conversion to push the Buffs’ lead to 14-0. Prince added yet another touchdown run to make the score 20-0 going into the fourth quarter.
The Bison went three-and-out on their first drive of the fourth quarter. The Buffs took advantage with yet another long touchdown run by Nordstrom. On the ensuing drive, Prince intercepted a Brynn Thompson pass, and he took it 40 yards for a touchdown to put the finishing touches on the Buffs’ victory.
The Buffs had not played in almost a month. According to head coach Max Foth, it felt good to get back out on the field.
“With all of that time off, I was worried that we wouldn’t be able to put the helmets back on again,” Foth said. “That would’ve been so sad for these seniors who have worked so hard. They played really well tonight. I’m happy that they got to go out, and do this in front of their home fans. Hopefully, if we take care of business again next week, we can have another one here, too.”
The Buffs were led by Nordstrom, who had 147 rushing yards on 12 carries. Prince completed all four of his passes for 81 yards. The Buffs had five sacks, with three of those coming from Homecoming King Nathan Cook.
The Buffs (4-2) are next scheduled to face the Groton Area Tigers (2-5) in Groton on Friday night. A win would put the Buffs in a good position to host a playoff game for the first time under Foth.
“That’s the thing with this virus. We don’t know when the next time we’re going to play is,” Foth said. “We could be told two days from now that we’re done playing football. The sense of urgency is there for these seniors. We’re going to put our best foot forward next week in hopes that we can be back here one more time.”
