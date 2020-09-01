The Stanley County Buffaloes played a complete game on Friday night. They shutout the Chamberlain Cubs 14-0 in a road contest in Chamberlain.
The Buffs got the scoring started after the Cubs turned the ball over on their first play from scrimmage. Junior running back Evan Nordstrom ran the ball into the endzone from 27 yards out, but the point-after attempt was no good. The Cubs once again turned the ball over in the first quarter. The Buffs once again capitalized on the opportunity. They scored on a five yard touchdown catch by junior Gavin Irving. Not one to let their previous kicking woes deter them, the Buffs converted on a two-point attempt to gain their 14-0 lead. Chamberlain had several opportunities, but the Buffs kept them at bay. The Buffs clinched the game on a goal line stand in the fourth quarter to win the game.
Nordstrom was the star of the game for the Buffs. He had 146 rushing yards on 25 carries. Junior quarterback Lathan Prince completed six of his nine passes for 84 yards.
This weekend was going to be a bye week for the Buffs, but a last minute addition of a game against the Bennett County Warriors changed that plan. The Warriors are 1-0 after they defeated the Lead-Deadwood Golddiggers 26-14 in Week Zero. The Buffs game against the Warriors will kick off at 7 p.m. CT at Ole Williamson Field in Fort Pierre.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.