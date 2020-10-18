Levi Stover

Stanley County running back Levi Stover looks for running room against the Groton Area Tigers in Groton on Oct. 16.

 Paul Kosel/Groton Daily Independent

The Stanley County Buffaloes football team took on the Groton Area Tigers in Groton on Friday night. The Buffs were able to come away with a 6-0 victory.

The lone touchdown of the game came with a little over six minutes left in the second quarter. Junior quarterback Lathan Prince was able to find some space on the goal line and take it in from six yards out. The score came after a 10 play, 70 yard drive. Throughout the rest of the game, the Buffs came up with clutch defensive play after clutch defensive play, including a game winning defensive pass breakup by Levi Stover at the end of the game.

The Buffs had 268 yards of total offense, including 187 rushing yards. Junior running back Evan Nordstrom had 51 rushing yards on 14 carries before leaving the game with an injury.

The Tigers had 221 total yards, including 150 yards on the ground. They were led by Jaimen Farrell, who had 87 yards on 19 carries.

The Tigers fall to 2-6 with the loss, while the Buffs improve to 5-2. The win is the fourth shutout victory for the Buffs. With the victory, the Buffs clinched the no. 8 seed in the Class 11B playoffs, and their first winning season since 2018. They will host the McCook Central/Montrose Fighting Cougars (4-3) at Ole Williamson Field in Fort Pierre on Thursday night. That game will be the first home playoff football game for the Buffs since 2016, when the Buffs were a 9-man football team. The Fighting Cougars defeated the Buffs twice last season, with both games happening on the road. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.

