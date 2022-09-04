The Buffs' volleyball team left Parkview Auditorium with one loss, one win and plenty of great plays during Saturday's triangular featuring Stanley County, Little Wound and White River.
The Buffaloes kicked off the triangular at 1 p.m. with its match against the White River Tigers, starting the day with a potential sweep after winning the first two sets — 25-21 in set one and 25-22 in the second. Despite taking two and setting up the potential sweep, the two teams jockeyed for control of the court, often adding one point at a time, keeping the sets within either team's grasp.
But there were a few moments where one team would break away from the other only to rally back.
During the second set, the Tigers opened with two points on the board but progressed evenly matched, with each team responding tit for tat. The Buffs briefly took the reins, taking a 9-5 lead before the Tigers rallied back to keep the score close through the set's end.
The Buffs lost their momentum as the third set opened. The Tigers quickly took command of the court, running up a 7-0 lead as the teams hit the sidelines for a timeout. When they returned, the Tigers put three more on the board before the Buffs would have a chance to shore up the score.
But that rally fell through as the Tigers ran the score up, earning a 17-3 lead. The lopsided score took its toll on the Buffs, who looked less energetic than they did during the first two sets.
A late-game kill from Stanley County's Cadence Hand breathed new life into the team, marking a steady comeback. Stanley County battled its way back from a 21-12 deficit as the Tigers eyed set point around the corner to nearly winning the match. Despite the second wind, the rally fell short as the Tigers left the court with a 25-23 set win.
After the game, Stanley County Coach Stephanie Huber said that although they lost the third set, it was still something to look up to as the players battled their way back.
Like the three before, the fourth set remained a tight battle, with both teams keeping it anyone's game until the eventual Tigers win, 25-23.
But that same energy wasn't with the Buffs during the final set when the Tigers went into the first time out with a 7-1 lead the Buffs never recovered from, ending with the Tigers winning it 15-4. The set's end also sealed the Buffs' fate as the Tigers took the match 3-2 — 25-23, 25-23 and 15-4 in sets three, four and five, respectively.
"We fought really hard the first four sets," Huber said. "The fifth set kind of caught us slumbering, but they fought hard and came back to win that second set, and we really were close the third and fourth set. So it was really good."
Huber noted that she found the Tigers were a pretty even match for the Buffs, playing well against them last year and fighting hard with them again this year.
Despite the loss, the Buffs' offense ended with 25 kills and 16 aces for the game. Hand led the team, earning seven kills and four aces, and Grace Sargent took six kills. Olivia Chase also earned 22 assists, and Kori Gabriel made six blocks.
"Our coverage was something we struggled with, but our hitting game, when we were actually swinging, we were doing good," Huber said. "Our serves were pretty decent tonight."
She said the team had some trouble with receiving but added they have worked on improving that aspect of their game.
"Some days we stumble with, but other days we're a lot better," Huber said. "Today, we're struggling a little bit. So we got to work on that for the next game."
While the Tigers took to the court to play the Little Wound Mustangs, the Buffs took to the stands to rest. It was a short rest as the Tigers swept the Mustangs, with the first two decided by a couple of points and the third ending in a lopsided 25-7 Tiger win.
The Buffs returned to the court with renewed energy as they looked to end the day on a high note during the triangular's final match.
From the start, the Buffs took commanding leads. Despite the Mustangs showing heart on the court during brief battles across the net, Stanley County's offense overwhelmed their opponents, ending the day in a 3-0 sweep — 25-8, 25-16 and 25-10.
The Buffs ended the match with 20 kills and improved its aces from the serving line, earning 26. Chase and Morgan Hoffman led the team's aces, each making eight. Gabriel led in kills with six, followed by Hand with four. Chase also earned 21 assists.
"The first game was a little tough," Gabriel said as the triangular closed. "We had a really good first two sets and then kind of struggled."
She said the final game against the Mustangs was different, with the team trying to make as many kills as possible. She added the team had more energy going into the second match.
"We weren't scared this game," Gabriel said. "We were just ready to fight."
Despite having played a tough five-set match in a noticeably warm Parkview, Gabriel found being a little tired was motivation to push harder during their second match against Little Wound.
"White River and Little Wound, they played, and they were close, close," she said. "So, we knew that we had to fight really hard."
Huber said the Buffs set the ball up more during the second match against the Mustangs and were more energetic. She added that the team played hard, and she was proud of them in the end.
Gabriel found the triangular ended well for the Buffs too.
"Should have won the first one, but we'll get them throughout the season," she said.
