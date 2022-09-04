The Buffs' volleyball team left Parkview Auditorium with one loss, one win and plenty of great plays during Saturday's triangular featuring Stanley County, Little Wound and White River.

The Buffaloes kicked off the triangular at 1 p.m. with its match against the White River Tigers, starting the day with a potential sweep after winning the first two sets — 25-21 in set one and 25-22 in the second. Despite taking two and setting up the potential sweep, the two teams jockeyed for control of the court, often adding one point at a time, keeping the sets within either team's grasp.

Brylee Kafka
Stanley County's Brylee Kafka eyes the ball at the net during the Buffs' game against the White River Tigers on Saturday.
Kori Gabriel

Stanley County's Kori Gabriel at the net during the Saturday game against the White River Tigers on Saturday.
Alejandra Juarez
Stanley County's Alejandra Juarez hits across the net as blockers come up on White River's side during Saturday's game at Parkview.
Cadence Hand

Stanley County's Cadence Hand on service during Saturday's triangular at Parkview auditorium. Hand led the team in kills and aces during the first game against the White River Tigers.

