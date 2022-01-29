The Stanley County Buffaloes boys and girls basketball teams played the Crow Creek Chieftains in Stephan on Thursday. The games were played without fans in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The girls varsity game saw the Chieftains win 61-34. The Chieftains led 14-3 after the first quarter. They extended their lead to 27-13 at halftime, and 44-25 after three quarters. They put the finishing touches on their win by outscoring the Buffs 17-9 in the fourth quarter.
Junior Alejandra Juarez led the Buffs with eight points off of the bench in the fourth quarter. Sophomore Cadence Hand had seven points, while junior Jordyn Sosa added six points and seven rebounds. Senior Rozee Drapeau led the Chieftains with 22 points. Former Pierre T.F. Riggs Governor Hannah Sazue had 18 points, while Audrey Drapeau added 11 points.
The boys varsity game saw the Buffs win 51-44. The Buffs led 15-5 after the first quarter. The Chieftains gained momentum by outscoring the Buffs 12-10 in the second quarter. That momentum continued when they outscored the Buffs 11-9 in the third quarter. The Buffs put the finishing touches on their win by outscoring the Chieftains 17-16 in the fourth quarter.
Senior Lathan Prince led the Buffs with 20 points. Cormac Duffy added 11 points and 10 rebounds, while Stran Scott had seven points and six rebounds. Senior Talyn Comes Flying led the Chieftains with eight points. Senior Jeremiah Shields added seven points. Senior Xavier Wind and freshman Robert Staples III each had six points.
The Buffs girls fall to 2-12, while the Buffs improve to 10-2. The Buffs girls will host the Cheyenne-Eagle Butte Braves (2-9) at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre on Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT. The Buffs boys will next see action against the Todd County Falcons (5-4) on Tuesday in Mission. Starting time is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.
