Following a homecoming parade in the streets of Fort Pierre just hours before kickoff, the Stanley County Buffaloes topped Friday night off with a convincing win over White River.
The Buffs trampled the Tigers, 43-16, for its second win of the season. Stanley County scored 24 unanswered in the second half after only leading by three at the intermission.
“We made an adjustment on our defense, and then we moved some people to some different spots,” Buffs head coach Max Foth said. “And that kind of freed up our athletes to really go out there and play hard and have fun. And our defense took away what they were trying to do, and, offensively, we didn't get slowed down. So it was a good game. It was a learning experience, and it’s always fun to get a win at home.”
The Buffs celebrated the victory with a mini firework show after the game, but it really began earlier in a back-and-forth first half.
Stanley County got things started after sophomore Colton Brady scored a rushing touchdown midway through the first quarter.
The Buffs’ running game gave the Tigers fits all night, which was the game plan, according to Foth.
“We knew we wanted to pound the ball. We know we wanted to really run that clock and really own the second half, and I felt like we did that,” he said.
Brady shined for Stanley County, finishing with three scores on the ground.
“Everybody knows we start so many sophomores and freshmen, and we just keep getting better each game. And that's a testament to the kids,” Foth said. “Colton Brady's no different. He's done a better job at running back. He's learning, he's figuring things out, and, man, he ran hard tonight. Hopefully, that's a sign of things to come.”
White River responded two minutes into the second quarter with a running score of its own to make it 8-6 Tigers.
The two teams then traded passing scores for the remainder of the half. Stanley County’s Broch Zeeb first threw a short pass to sophomore Blaize Frost who then ran it 66 yards to the house.
Then after a touchdown pass from Tigers quarterback Gavin Folkers to give White River the lead, Zeeb found Frost once again in the end zone to make it 19-16 Buffs with just over 30 seconds left before halftime.
Zeeb finds Frost for the second time tonight.19-16 Buffs | 0:37 2Q #CJsports pic.twitter.com/A7UsWMwybS— Pierre CJ Sports (@PierreCJsports) September 24, 2022
And while Stanley County led at the break, the Buffs didn’t make it easy for themselves, committing a number of penalties. Foth made sure his players corrected these mistakes in the second half.
“We're a pretty clean football team most games. I believe tonight was (the) most penalties (we’ve committed) all season long. I believe, even today, there were more penalties tonight than we had maybe in our previous games,” Foth said. “So it was really not clean for us, and it's definitely something that we've got to work on this week of practice. And hopefully, it'll get better for next week.”
Foth added that the game was a “tale of two halves,” and that sure came to fruition.
Stanley County (2-3) shut out White River (1-5) in the final two quarters, and the Buffs outscored the Tigers, 24-0.
A big reason for this was multiple turnovers committed by White River, as Folkers threw three interceptions. But the Tigers had to tip their cap to Stanley County on some of those plays, like this one by freshman Paxton Deal who just ran in front of the receiver to make the interception.
.@Stanley_County’s Paxton Deal picks off the pass from Folkers in the end zone. The Buffs take over on their 20.< 11:00 4Q #CJsports pic.twitter.com/erqRDSjTHy— Pierre CJ Sports (@PierreCJsports) September 24, 2022
“Paxton Deal’s done a really nice job of stepping up as a freshman and playing varsity time,” Foth said. “It was really tough for him to make that interception in the corner of the end zone and get a foot down all at the same time. He's really showed really good ball skills as a freshman and our defense was flying around. We were making plays, and anytime you can force turnovers, it puts you in a good spot.”
Senior Chase Hanson had two of the Buffs’ interceptions, and one of those resulted in a rushing touchdown by junior Barret Schweitzer midway through the fourth quarter.
“We woke up, and we played better football,” Hanson said of the defense’s second-half dominance. “We didn't play well in the first half.”
Hanson’s performance on that side of the ball impressed his head coach.
“Chase Hanson's a senior, he's got the most starts on our team,” Foth said. “He's been playing defensive back for a long time, so you expect that out of him.”
Up next, Stanley County hits the road to face Timber Lake (4-1) on Friday at Doug Kraft Field at 6 p.m.
As the Buffs prepare for the Panthers, Foth said his team needs to build on this win while also fixing unforced errors.
“We had a few turnovers in there as well, a couple quarterback-center exchanges, some pass-protection stuff, there were some low snaps in the shotgun, there's a lot that we need to clean up,” Foth said. “So as good as we clicked, offensively, and we did play well, the kids did great, scoring 43 points. It's not like we played mistake-free football, so we've got plenty to be able to work on and get better for next week.”
