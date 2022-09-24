defense

Stanley County's defense shut out White River in the second half en route to a 43-16 win over the Tigers on Friday.

 Tom Plooster

Following a homecoming parade in the streets of Fort Pierre just hours before kickoff, the Stanley County Buffaloes topped Friday night off with a convincing win over White River.

The Buffs trampled the Tigers, 43-16, for its second win of the season. Stanley County scored 24 unanswered in the second half after only leading by three at the intermission.

Chase Hanson

Stanley County's Chase Hanson had two interceptions against White River on Friday.
Colton Brady

Colton Brady had three rushing touchdowns for the Buffs in their homecoming win over White River on Friday.
Broch Zeeb

Stanley County's Broch Zeeb threw two touchdowns against White River on Friday.

