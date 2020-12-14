Foth huddle

Buffs coach Max Foth talks to his team during a game against the Lyman Raiders at the Lyman Gardens in Presho on Dec. 11.

The Stanley County Buffaloes boys basketball team got their season underway with a road test against the Lyman Raiders at the Lyman Gardens in Presho.

Both teams struggled offensively in the first quarter. The Buffs came away with a 7-4 lead after the first frame. The Raiders clawed back to tie the game at 22-22 by halftime. The Raiders gained a lot of momentum throughout the second half. They went into the fourth quarter with a 41-33 lead. The Raiders were able to get the baskets they needed to emerge with a 60-50 win.

Unofficially, the Buffs made 22 out of 29 free throws, while the Raiders made 22 out of 33 free throws. Turnovers were a deciding factor. The Raiders had 19 turnovers, while the Buffs had 28 turnovers.

The Buffs were led by junior guard Lathan Prince, who had a game high 21 points. Senior forward Nathan Cook added 17 points, and was the only other Buffs player in double figures in points.

Senior guard Tyson Floyd led a trio of Raiders with 19 points. Senior forward Cruz Garnos had 14 points, while junior center Toby Estes added 11 points.

The Buffs (0-1) will next see action against the Winner Warriors (1-0) on Tuesday at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre.

