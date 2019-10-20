The Stanley County Buffaloes football team faced the high powered St. Thomas More Cavaliers in an 11B football battle at Ole Williamson Field in Fort Pierre on Friday.
The Buffs fumbled on their first offensive play of the game. The Cavaliers took advantage when senior quarterback Ryder Kirsch found junior running back Charlie Larson from 11 yards out to put the Cavs on the board. That would be where the scoring would stop for the first half, as the Cavs took a 7-0 lead into the break.
Both teams were held scoreless in the third quarter. The Cavs took a punt return to the one yard line. Kirsch sneaked the ball in to increase the Cavs’ lead to 14-0. A few possessions later, Kirsch found Larson on a 46 yard touchdown catch over the middle. The Cavs increased their lead to 24-0 when junior kicker Jack Green hit a short field goal with four minutes left to make it 24-0. Buffs senior running back Dylan Gabriel got his team on the board when he ran it in from 68 yards out with two minutes to go. Senior quarterback Reid Wieczorek’s two-point conversion attempt was successful, and the Buffs pulled closer. The onside kickoff return was unsuccessful. The Cavs ran out the clock en route to a 24-8 victory.
Despite the win, the Cavs’ offense, which had averaged about 40 points a game, was held pretty much in check throughout the first three quarters. The Buffs did suffer from the injury bug as senior fullback/linebacker Garrett Shoup-Anderson left the game with a knee injury.
Friday’s game was Senior Night for the Buffs. Senior football players honored include quarterback Reid Wieczorek, fullback Isaac Cliff, running back Dylan Gabriel, wide receiver Cade Stover, fullback Garrett Shoup-Anderson, lineman Slater Tople, lineman Taylor Robbennolt, wide receiver Jacob Fratzke, and lineman Delbert Stands.
The Cavs (no. 7 in Class 11B, 7-1) will play the no. 10 seed Elk Point/Jefferson Huskies (4-4) at the STM Field in Rapid City on Thursday. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. MT. The Buffs’ tough schedule, which has seen them play five playoff teams, paid off, as they clinched the no. 12 seed with the loss. The Buffs (3-5) will play the no. 5 seed McCook Central/Montrose Fighting Cougars (7-1) in Salem on Thursday. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. The Fighting Cougars defeated the Buffs 52-14 on Sept. 6 in Salem.
