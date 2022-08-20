Paxton Deal
Stanley County's Paxton Deal intercepts the ball against Sully Buttes.

 Austin Nicholson / Capital Journal

The Stanley County Buffaloes opened their new season at home on Friday, and the rust showed.

Stanley County was shut out for three-and-a-half quarters and could only muster one score en route to a 16-6 defeat to Sully Buttes.

Broch Zeeb
Stanley County's Broch Zeeb throws a pass.
Landon Hepker
Sully Buttes' Landon Hepker scrambles outside of the pocket.
Barret Schweitzer
Stanley County's Barret Schweitzer gets tackled by Sully Buttes' Marshall Wittler.
SC defense
Stanley County's defense tackles Sully Buttes' Lucas Arcoren.
Chase Hanson
Stanley County's Chase Hanson runs the ball against Sully Buttes.

Austin Nicholson

Sports Assistant Editor

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

