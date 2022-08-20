The Stanley County Buffaloes opened their new season at home on Friday, and the rust showed.
Stanley County was shut out for three-and-a-half quarters and could only muster one score en route to a 16-6 defeat to Sully Buttes.
The Buffs’ lone touchdown came halfway through the fourth quarter. Junior quarterback Broch Zeeb found senior wide receiver Chase Hanson on the 53-yard pass play to put Stanley County within 10.
A bright spot for the Buffs (0-1) was on the defensive end. Freshman Paxton Deal had himself a monster game, grabbing a team-high two interceptions on the night.
Both of the Chargers’ scores came in the second half, one in each of the final two quarters. Senior quarterback Landon Hepker followed his blockers from one yard out and then converted the two-point conversion to put Sully Buttes (1-0) up by eight late into the third quarter.
Senior running back Thomas Farries extended his team’s lead early in the fourth with a long, 58-yard touchdown run. The Chargers followed that up with another successful two-point conversion.
“We fought. We took care of things we had to take care of,” head coach Tom Moore said. “We capitalized where we had a chance to capitalize, but we got lots of things to get better at.”
The first half was a dog fight. Neither team scored and both defenses bent but didn’t break.
Eventually, Moore and his offense broke through in the second half. He noted that turnovers hurt his team in the first 24 minutes, but they made the necessary adjustments to pull out the victory.
For Stanley County, it was about miscues and missed opportunities.
“I felt like we played extremely hard, and I felt like we played hard enough to win. We just didn't play smart enough to win at all times,” head coach Max Foth said. “Overall, I was very proud of how our young football team played very well for most of the game. And we just — too many self-inflicted wounds and too many mistakes.”
After the Buffs scored midway through the fourth quarter, Foth went for the onside kick. Stanley County recovered the ball and had its chance to make it a one-score game.
But another missed opportunity halted the team’s momentum.
Zeeb threw a pass to junior wide receiver Barret Schweitzer, who had a step on his defender. Schweitzer reached out his arms to make the catch, but the ball went a little past his fingertips and fell incomplete.
Schweitzer admitted that he should’ve made the catch.
“I told Broch that I had a mismatch. I thought I had it,” Schweitzer said. “I must have just not had my fingers locked in like I normally do, and it just went right through (them). And that was on me. Can't do anything about it, just got to move on.”
Even though that may have put the Buffs within at least four points, Schweitzer acknowledged that a game can’t be decided on just one play.
Up next, Stanley County will take a quick road trip to DeSmet on Aug. 26 for a non-regional matchup. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m.
But before the Buffs focus on their next opponent, Foth said his team has things they need to improve on.
“Drops really hurt us tonight,” Foth said. “But that’s as to be expected. We got young guys in a lot of spots, and it was their first varsity action. And, sometimes, those nerves kind of get you. So hopefully we just continue to get better as the season goes on.”
