Reese Hand

Stanley County's Reese Hand during the team's match against Potter County at the Parkview Gymnasium on Thursday.

 Brandon Campea

The Stanley County volleyball team suffered their third consecutive loss on Thursday after Potter County defeated the Buffaloes, 3-1.

Stanley County won the third set, 25-17, but lost sets one, two and four — 25-21, 25-23 and 25-13, respectively.

Loss

The Buffs suffered their third consecutive loss when Potter County defeated Stanley County, 3-1, on Thursday.
Celebration

The Stanley County volleyball team celebrates after tallying a point against Potter County on Thursday.

