The Stanley County volleyball team suffered their third consecutive loss on Thursday after Potter County defeated the Buffaloes, 3-1.
Stanley County won the third set, 25-17, but lost sets one, two and four — 25-21, 25-23 and 25-13, respectively.
“Performance wise we did some very good things out there, some things that we definitely got to go back and work on,” head coach Stephanie Huber said after the game. “We started off each set pretty good and then got down on ourselves, and that's where we kind of fell apart. But, when we were down on ourselves in that third set, we were able to bring it back and bring back that one. So that was a good thing from them that I saw.”
As a team, the Buffs totaled 31 kills, 26 assists and 11 aces. Junior Cadence Hand, sophomore Brylee Kafka and senior Grace Sargent each had seven kills and two block assists.
Senior Alejandra Juarez went a perfect 16-for-16 on her serves while tallying a team-high five aces.
“I think we did pretty good. I think we just needed to communicate a little bit more,” Hand said. “But overall, I think we did pretty good and stayed with them.”
Lack of communication from Stanley County really hurt the Buffs’ chances against the Battlers. Every set there were a number of volleys from Potter County that fell to the ground because Stanley County didn’t communicate.
Huber shared her thoughts on what contributed to these self-inflicted wounds.
“It was very loud in here, the girls said, so I think that definitely had a factor,” she said of the crowd noise that mostly came from the student section. “And then just not saying that they wanted to go for the ball. So not being aggressive enough to go to the ball was part of that as well.”
Potter County’s middle hitter Kayden Cronin also caused the Buffs fits. Cronin kept attacking Stanley County with her powerful kills that, for the most part, the Buffs had difficulty handling.
“We knew that she was pretty tall,” Hand said. “We knew that she was gonna get her blocks up there and come straight down with her hits. So we were trying to practice on that yesterday and the whole week. So we just tried to prepare ourselves, but I guess we need to work a little bit more.”
Even in a tough defeat, Stanley County still came away with something to build on in future matches.
The Buffs showed their resiliency when they won the third set after falling down 2-0 early. During the set, the girls grabbed their biggest lead of the night after securing a 20-8 advantage at one point.
Stanley County secured the set victory on a soft volley that caught the Battlers off guard.
The Buffs stay alive!Stanley County wins Set 3, 25-17, and now trail 2-1 going into Set 4. #CJsports pic.twitter.com/uFhJJYW8Zc— Pierre CJ Sports (@PierreCJsports) September 23, 2022
“Mindset has been something that we've been working on and coming back from any mistake. So having them be able to do that was awesome,” Huber said. “It just shows that we're able to put our mistakes behind us and we're ready to move forward and go out there.”
The Buffs had the advantage in that third set because they knew Potter County wanted the 3-0 sweep.
“...They wanted that set, they knew that we were gonna go to five sets or that we wanted to go to five sets,” Huber added. “So the mindset was the biggest adjustment and then making sure that we had better passes to get more kills in the third set as well.”
Up next, Stanley County will host Crow Creek on Monday at the Parkview Gymnasium. The varsity match will start once the junior varsity match concludes, starting at 6:30 p.m.
Hand said the girls will work on improving their communication with their setters. Huber shared other areas the Buffs will focus on as well.
“Timing of our blocks, hitting, digging serve-receive, just the main stuff that we're always working on,” she said. “But we're gonna focus a little bit more on blocking and hitting the next couple of practices.”
