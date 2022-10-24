As the SDHSAA Volleyball State Playoffs rapidly approach, the Stanley County Buffaloes enter the postseason confident.
And why shouldn’t they be?
For the first time in six years, Stanley County (13-12) finished the regular season with a winning record.
“It’s pretty cool,” Buffs head coach Stephanie Huber said. “Last year, we were very close to a winning record. We were 12-14. So that was one of my goals this year to get the girls to a winning record, get our school back on a winning streak. So it was really cool, honestly, for me, but I give a lot of the credit to the girls. They worked very hard over the summer, and the offseason to make this happen.”
Stanley County won its final game over New Underwood in the Kadoka Triangular on Oct. 18, 3-2. So far, the Buffs have played in six five-set matches, where they went an even .500 after winning three consecutive.
Huber quickly summed up how she thought the regular season went for her team, who collected nine sweeps and had a three-game winning streak at one point.
“Overall, I am very proud of the girls. They definitely played really well throughout the whole season,” she added. “So far, there are definitely things that I saw from the girls, and how they improved as each game went on. So that was really awesome to witness as well. Overall, they’re just a very good group of girls to be coaching.”
But now, Stanley County’s focused on what lies ahead of them — a path to the state championship. Senior Olivia Chase, who surpassed 1,000 career assists in the Buffs’ 3-0 sweep over Todd County on Oct. 8, said the team has adopted a “do-or-die mindset.”
Even Huber has seen a slight change from her players in recent practices.
“Mentally, I think they’re starting to realize that we’re at the end of volleyball season. So we have to go, or we’re done,” Huber said. “And I think that has helped them push a little bit harder in practice and focus more on the skills that we need, especially with the six seniors. They don’t want to lose in the first round of regionals. They want to keep going, hopefully to the SoDak 16 if not state.”
While the Buffs ended their regular season on a high note, Huber noticed some areas where they need to improve before the postseason begins. She said her squad has been working on their defense, specifically blocking.
And the girls’ hard work seems to be paying off. Chase said they are “definitely improving” in that area.
The senior setter and right hitter is also trying to perfect another part of her game. After all, more practice never hurts.
“I’m really just trying to focus on how everyone likes their sets and how I can help everyone get better hits, so we can get better kills,” Chase said.
Currently, Stanley County sits third in the Region 6A standings. If that holds, then the Buffs would host their opening playoff game since they would be one of the top-four seeds.
Huber wouldn’t mind having home-court advantage. During the regular season, the Buffs had an impressive 11-4 record at home versus going 2-5 on the road.
“I think having a home game is very awesome, and it would help our girls, actually, just because they would have more support from our community,” she said. “When we travel, we usually only bring our parents as fans. But with our student body there — or people that are just looking for something to do on a Tuesday night — having our fans there to support us would be beneficial for us. So I’m excited to hopefully host, but we’ll see how it goes.”
Regardless of where they will play, the girls can’t wait to get back on the court.
“I think we’re all just really pumped up, really excited,” Chase said.
Last season, the Buffs faced a similar situation, but it ended in disappointment.
Then No. 3 Stanley County fell to No. 6 Dupree, 3-1, after the Buffs defeated the Tigers by the same score during the regular season. Huber said the loss was “very emotional for all of us.”
So how does Stanley County prevent another first-round loss?
“We need to go in with the mindset that this is a real team,” Chase said. “We need to actually go out and do our best and not underestimate them in any way.”
But Chase remains somewhat skeptical.
“I’m a little bit nervous that we’re gonna underestimate them and not play to our abilities,” she added. “We have the tendency to do that, just kind of play down to the other team’s level. But I think we’re gonna do good. I think we’ll push through it and play to our ability.”
According to Huber, the last time the Buffs won a playoff game was on Nov. 3, 2020, when they beat McLaughlin. But the second-year head coach hopes to change that.
Stanley County still does not know its upcoming opponent, but the girls do know they will be playing on Nov. 1.
“Going into regions again, knowing we’ve played everybody in our region, knowing that we have better chemistry this year with me and the girls and all of the girls on the court, it’s a lot of pressure knowing that we could go a little further than round one,” Huber said. “But it’s also very exciting knowing that we can potentially go further.”
