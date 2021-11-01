The Stanley County Buffaloes will play the Dupree Tigers in the Region 6A playoffs on Tuesday night in Winner. The match is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT.

The Buffs (12-13, no. 3 in Region 6A) lost their last match to Jones County on Tuesday. They are 1-4 in their last five matches, including four straight losses. They defeated the Tigers 3-1 in Dupree on Oct. 14. The Buffs are 12-3 against teams below .500. They have won 44 sets while losing 46 sets.

The Tigers (5-15, no. 6 in Region 6A) lost their most recent match to Lemmon. They are 2-3 in their last five matches. They are 5-7 against teams below .500. They have won 24 sets while losing 46 sets.

Tuesday’s match, as well as Thursday’s qualifying match for the Class A SoDak16, will be played in Winner due to the referee shortage.

