Members of the Stanley County volleyball team pose for a photo before a match against Jones County on Oct. 25. Pictured are senior Jordyn Sosa, senior Taylee Stroup, senior Shaylee Tople, junior Kori Gabriel, senior Carlie O'Conner and junior Alejandra Juarez.
Members of the Stanley County volleyball team pose for a photo before a match against Jones County on Oct. 25. Pictured are senior Jordyn Sosa, senior Taylee Stroup, senior Shaylee Tople, junior Kori Gabriel, senior Carlie O'Conner and junior Alejandra Juarez.
The Stanley County Buffaloes will play the Dupree Tigers in the Region 6A playoffs on Tuesday night in Winner. The match is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT.
The Buffs (12-13, no. 3 in Region 6A) lost their last match to Jones County on Tuesday. They are 1-4 in their last five matches, including four straight losses. They defeated the Tigers 3-1 in Dupree on Oct. 14. The Buffs are 12-3 against teams below .500. They have won 44 sets while losing 46 sets.
The Tigers (5-15, no. 6 in Region 6A) lost their most recent match to Lemmon. They are 2-3 in their last five matches. They are 5-7 against teams below .500. They have won 24 sets while losing 46 sets.
Tuesday’s match, as well as Thursday’s qualifying match for the Class A SoDak16, will be played in Winner due to the referee shortage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.