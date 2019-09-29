The Stanley County Buffaloes hosted the Wagner Red Raiders at Ole Williamson Field in Fort Pierre on Friday night in what was Homecoming Night for the Buffs.
The Buffs got on the board in the first quarter when senior running back Dylan Gabriel found sophomore wide receiver Lathan Prince on a halfback option pass. Prince scored his second touchdown of the game in the second quarter, this time on a jet sweep around the right tackle to push the Buffs’ lead to 14-0 at halftime.
Momentum continued to build for the Buffs in the third quarter when senior quarterback Reid Wieczorek found Cade Stover over the middle for a score. A high snap on the extra point attempt became a two-point conversion, and the Buffs lead increased to 22-0. Senior running back Dylan Gabriel, fresh off a five touchdown performance the week before, found the endzone on a ten yard run early in the fourth quarter. The Red Raiders responded with a 99 yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Preston Nedved. Gabriel scored his second touchdown of the game midway through the fourth quarter. An interception by senior linebacker Isaac Cliff on the next drive would help put the game away for the Buffs. They won 35-7.
Buffs head coach Max Foth told the Capital Journal that his team played better than they had in the past.
“I’m excited for us to get a Homecoming victory in front of our fans,” Foth said. “It’s really exciting for the kids. We had a lot of guys step up and play some really good football tonight, but there’s still some stuff to fix.”
The Buffs had 366 total yards of offense, while the Red Raiders had just 49 yards. The Buffs sacked quarterback Jaden Peters five times. While the Buffs didn’t get the shutout, Foth said it would have been nice.
“You’ve gotta give them credit for taking that kickoff to the house,” Foth said. “Technically, they never scored on our defense, so that’s okay. We’ll button up some special teams and get better for next week.”
The Buffs (2-3) will take to the road on Friday to play the Mount Vernon/Plankinton Titans (3-2), who have had the Buffs’ number in two of the last three matchups. Foth said the Titans are a very talented team.
“They are very well coached,” Foth said. “They’ve got skill players, and are big up front. We’re going to have to have another solid effort. We’re going to have to continue to be competitive and keep getting better. We look forward to the challenge.”
Friday’s game in Mount Vernon is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.