The Stanley County Buffaloes played four games in a Big Dakota Conference volleyball tournament on Saturday at Parkview Gymnasium, winning the first two against McLaughlin and Chamberlain 2-0 each.

But Miller and Mobridge-Pollock returned the favor during Stanley County's third and fourth games, sweeping the Buffs 2-0 each. Stanley County placed third overall in the event.

Kori Gabriel
Stanley County's Kori Gabriel serves the ball while playing Chamberlain on Saturday.
Cadence Hand
Stanley County's Cadence Hand attempts a kill against Chamberlain on Saturday.
Alejandra Suarez
Stanley County's Alejandra Suarez attempts to save the ball.
Olivia Chase
Olivia Chase sets the ball for the Buffs while playing Chamberlain on Saturday.

Sports Assistant Editor

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

