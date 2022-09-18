The Stanley County Buffaloes played four games in a Big Dakota Conference volleyball tournament on Saturday at Parkview Gymnasium, winning the first two against McLaughlin and Chamberlain 2-0 each.
But Miller and Mobridge-Pollock returned the favor during Stanley County's third and fourth games, sweeping the Buffs 2-0 each. Stanley County placed third overall in the event.
“Playing a lot of sets in the day can get very tiring, so that was probably part of it and why we kind of fell flat,” head coach Stephanie Huber said.
In the first game, Stanley County had no issues against McLaughlin, as the Buffs overmatched the Mustangs in both sets. The girls won sets one and two, 25-12 and 25-8, respectively.
To sum it up, Stanley County had a 17-1 lead in the second set.
The team totaled 21 kills and 14 aces. Senior Grace Sargent had a team-high nine kills, while senior Olivia Chase led with seven aces and 12 assists.
“The first game was really fun,” senior Kori Gabriel said. “It was kind of stressful at first because you never knew when (the ball) was coming over (the net). It was either one, two or three, it was coming over. But that second set we got a lot of fun kills up, and it was just great. It was like, ‘Who's gonna get this next point?’”
The Buffs continued the same dominance early against Chamberlain in their second game.
At one point, Stanley County led 17-5 in the first set and eventually won it, 25-14.
But the girls had to overcome some adversity in the second set. After trailing by seven, Stanley County bounced back and defeated the Cubs, 25-23, on a set-winning ace by Chase.
.@Stanley_County completes the comeback on this serve by Olivia Chase to win the set and the game.25-23 Buffs #CJsports pic.twitter.com/vbBq3CqOgr— Pierre CJ Sports (@PierreCJsports) September 17, 2022
“We definitely had a slow start,” Huber said. “We've played Chamberlain before, so we kind of knew what to expect. But we started off a little slow, weren't as ready, got in our heads a little bit, and then we were able to pull it back together.”
The Buffs totaled 15 kills, five aces and two blocks. Along with her clutch ace, Chase added 10 assists as well.
Once again, Sargent led the team with six kills and also tallied two aces. Senior Abby Wyly had a great game herself, finishing with 17 digs.
Following two consecutive sweeps, Miller and Mobridge-Pollock dug into the Buffs' success during the third and fourth game.
The Rustlers swept Stanley County and won sets one and two, 25-21 and 25-11, respectively. Then the Tigers swept the Buffs, winning sets one and two, 25-11 and 25-15, respectively.
Stanley County totaled 17 kills, 12 blocks and two aces between the two games.
Sargent stood out for the Buffs against Miller with four kills and a block. Junior Cadence Hand did a little bit of everything against Mobridge-Pollock, tallying two kills and two blocks.
“I feel like there was probably an element of intimidation. Miller and Millbridge are the two like — we're in the top three in our region,” Sargent said. “And, so, facing off against them, I feel like we could have gone in with a little more confidence. But playing four games in a day also affects that job, (too).”
Because of their performances, Huber nominated Sargent and Gabriel to the all-tournament team.
“It means the world to me, actually,” Gabriel said. “I think I got one my sophomore year, didn't get any last year. So it means a lot to me. And it gives me a little bit of confidence boost, so that helps.”
“It's definitely been a lot of fun,” Sargent said of her recent success in the team’s past couple of matches. “These last two games, when we started playing Jones County, and these four games today, we really improved on blocking. That was a big thing that we struggled with at the beginning of the season, but now we're starting to get that. And just working on coverage and stuff and just having my team there to support me is awesome, too.”
Playing four opponents in four hours can be both mentally and physically demanding, and Huber pointed out how tough that can be for any team.
“Four games are definitely a lot more,” she said. “We're playing eight sets rather than five that we could go. So we kind of found ourselves a little tired in that very last set, but they pushed through still, worked very hard. Even though we didn't come up with a win, they worked very hard. Playing eight sets, four games of volleyball, it’s completely different than just one (game).”
Despite being swept in the final two games, the Buffs still fought to the final whistle. Sargent shared on how her team pushed through the exhaustion of playing four teams.
“Building up your team (and) being encouraging all the time,” she said “If you see someone down, just, immediately, pick them up because you don't want them to stay there. Because it rubs off on the whole team. And, so, just be encouraging and stay hydrated.”
Up next, the girls host Potter County on Thursday at Parkview Gymnasium at 6:30 p.m.
With 10 games left on Stanley County’s schedule, Gabriel has high aspirations for her team going forward.
“I'm expecting more wins,” she said. “I know we can beat more teams than what we think we can. I think that we kind of underestimate ourselves a little bit, especially today. It was an eye opener, realizing that Miller has always been a very good team and realizing that we could have easily played with them. It was hard work, obviously, but realizing that we can play with them and be just as good as they can be. I expect that same energy every single game for the rest of the season.”
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.