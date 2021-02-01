The Stanley County Buffaloes wrestling team competed in the Parker Invitational Tournament in Parker on Saturday. The Parker Invitational was different from other tournaments, as each weight class was sponsored by a local business in the Parker community.
The Buffs placed fifth out of 10 teams by finishing with a team score of 78.5 team points. Tea Area placed first with 206.5 team points, while Parker placed second with 180.0 team points.
Individually, the Buffs had five of their six wrestlers place in their weight classes. Sophomore Chase Hanson, senior Trey Frost, junior Trent Beintema and junior Levi Stover placed second in their respective weight classes. Eighth grader Colton Brady placed fourth in the 138 pound weight class.
The Buffs are next scheduled to see action in the Big Dakota Conference Tournament at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre on Saturday. Action is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. CT.
