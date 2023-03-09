The Stanley County wrestling team looked back on its 2022-23 season Wednesday, less than two weeks removed from the SDHSAA Class B State Wrestling Tournament held on Feb. 23-25 at Summit Arena at The Monument in Rapid City.
On the biggest stage of South Dakota high school wrestling, the Buffaloes finished 24th in the team standings, scoring 21.5 points and placing two wrestlers — senior Chase Hanson at 126 pounds and sophomore Colton Brady at 152.
Hanson placed third, unable to defend his state championship crown, while Brady secured the eighth spot after not placing in last year’s state tournament.
Stanley County also sent three first-time state qualifiers in sophomore Spencer Sargent (132), sophomore Hayden Roggow (145) and freshman Case Kolda (160).
“For Hayden and Case to do that at the level they did — and Spencer — qualifying as sophomores and a freshman, that's a huge accomplishment,” Buffs head coach Ryan Knight said on Wednesday.
Roggow lost his first match by pin and second by decision, but the sophomore wrestler was pleased with his overall performance.
“I was hoping to place at state, but I did not get there. But, you know, I thought I wrestled well,” he said. “I was a little nervous in my matches, and, I'll be honest, it was my first time there. It was a lot for me the first time, but I still thought I wrestled well.”
Roggow acknowledged how special of a moment it was for him to even wrestle on that kind of a stage.
“It was pretty awesome,” he said. “I remember being very excited at regions. That was a big goal for me all season was to get to state, and I was just glad to be there.”
Stanley County competed in nine tournaments overall, and the Buffs won four of their ten total duals.
They beat Todd County, 48-12, Potter County, 45-21, Sully Buttes, 45-15, and Bennett County, 39-27.
“This season went well overall,” Roggow said. “As a whole, we had young wrestlers this year that I thought did a great job and filled spots that are hard to fill as varsity wrestlers.”
Roggow also touched on how his sophomore campaign went.
“I thought I had a good season,” he said. “I wanted to place at every single tournament I went to and I didn't place at every single tournament I went to, but I was close. And that's still important to me. I wrestled well all season, and that's what I was looking for.”
For Kolda, he said his freshman season had its ebbs and flows.
“I think I had a pretty good season. A lot of ups and downs, but I think it was a pretty good season back after not wrestling for a couple of years,” Kolda added.
But despite periodic “downs,” Kolda remembers a moment in 2022-23 that he will cherish.
“I had a pretty couple of big throws in there (at the Battler Invitational). That was pretty cool,” Kolda said.
Collectively, Kolda thought Stanley County wrestled its best at the Region 4B Wrestling Tournament on Feb. 18 at Lead-Deadwood High School. The Buffs finished third with 130 team points.
“That was the goal of the whole season. It didn't matter until regions. That's what Coach Knight said the whole season, and I think we did it,” he said. “We were just ready to wrestle when it mattered most.”
Knight completed his first season as Stanley County’s head coach, and he summed it up in three words.
“What a ride,” he said. “I don't know how it was for the boys. I haven't sat them down and talked to them and asked how it was for them. But as far as my experience being the first year head coach, yeah, a lot of fun (and) can't wait to do it again.“
When asked what it was like wrestling for Knight this year, Kolda had nothing but positive things to say about him.
“He is a really good coach, and he really knows how to work with the kids individually and the conditioning was hard sometimes, but he made it worth it.”
Something that thrilled Knight during the season was seeing his wrestlers improve every week.
“What really got me excited, was from where our first tools and our first tournaments were to where we ended up on the end of the year. kept getting better every single weekend. That kind of put a smile on your coach's face when you see guys getting better most of them put extra work in after practice to get better.”
Roggow saw similar growth from himself and his teammates.
“Looking at the start of the season and looking back to where we were at the end, there was huge growth, which was awesome to see. Especially from our younger varsity wrestlers,” he said.
Roggow explained exactly where the Buffs refined their craft week after week.
“Things like chain wrestling, just wrestling move-to-move, not really stopping as you're wrestling,” he said. “And a willingness to be there and to work hard really improved over the course of the season.”
Even though Stanley County will only lose one wrestler to graduation, that single loss is a big one. This season, Hanson, who was the program’s first individual state champion since Luke Heninger in 2016, is verbally committed to wrestling for ___.
But Knight believes in his younger wrestlers to potentially fill that void.
“As far as him being a varsity wrestler and not having him back next year, it's gonna be huge. There's a lot of points he scored for us in duels and tournaments,” he said. “We got guys that got the potential to pick the slack up there.”
Luckily for the Buffs, they return everyone else, including a number of starters.
“We took 10 kids out to regionals and placed nine, (and) all nine of them are coming back,” Knight said.
Roggow will be one of those returning next season, and he shared his goals for 2023-24.
“I'm excited to place higher in the tournaments that are every Saturday,” Roggow said. “I mean, I'm looking to place in state next year, but a big chunk of the season is everything that's in between, that very first match and state. I'm excited to do better in those matches, too.”
Kolda also hopes to place at next year’s state tournament. He explained how he can get this done as a sophomore.
“Getting stronger in the offseason and just learning how to wrestle in some positions a little better than I did before. I should be able to get there,” Kolda said.
But Stanley County’s wrestlers won’t be the only ones with high expectations next season.
“Well, I've always been the kind of guy that shoots for the moon, so I want to be in the top-eight next year (at state) with my team,” Knight said. “I’d like for them to all place. I mean, I know how tough that is on them, too — We were in the top-24 this year, and I think we can improve on that.”
