Saturday will be a busy day of action for all four schools in the Capital City area. There will be track, baseball and junior varsity tennis happening all day on Saturday.
The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors junior varsity tennis team will compete in a dual against Rapid City Christian in Rapid City on Saturday. The Pierre T.F. Riggs track and field team will return to action when they compete in the Corn Palace Relays in Mitchell. Finally, the Govs baseball team will play the Harrisburg Tigers in a doubleheader in Harrisburg. The Stanley County Buffaloes, Sully Buttes Chargers and Lyman Raiders track teams are scheduled to compete in the Battler Invitational in Gettysburg.
