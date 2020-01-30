11
Times Miami has hosted the Super Bowl, the most of any city.
50
Years since the Chiefs were in a Super Bowl. They beat the Minnesota Vikings 23-7 in 1970.
$7,438
Average price of a Super Bowl LIV ticket on the resale market.
51.7 million
Cases of beer sold on Super Bowl Sunday.
$5.6 million
Average cost of a 30-second ad during Super Bowl LIV.
52.4%
Americans who think Super Bowl Monday should be a national holiday.
22.7 million
Number of American adults likely to bet on the game, legally wagering a record-breaking $325 million
1.4 billion
Chicken wings that will be eaten over Super Bowl weekend; add 11.1 million pounds of potato chips, 8 million pounds of guacamole and 10 million pounds of ribs
2
Number of Super Bowl wins for the 49ers in Miami. They have five Super Bowl wins.
