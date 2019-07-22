The Capital City All-Stars Little League baseball team competed at the State Little League Tournament at Collins Field in Rapid City this past weekend.
Friday saw Capital City start the tournament against Brandon Valley. Capital City had six runs combined in the first two innings. Sawyer Sonnenschein, Carter Sanderson and Lincoln Houska scored two runs each. Pitcher Dawson Goetz didn’t give up a hit until the third inning. He pitched four and one-third of an inning of one hit ball. Capital City went on to win 10-2.
Capital City played against the hosts Canyon Lake All-Stars on Saturday. Capital City found themselves down in the bottom of the sixth inning. Goetz and Charlie Simpson both got singles to start a Capital City rally. They scored on a sacrifice fly and a bases loaded walk, but that would be all. Lars Kieffer made a diving catch on a line drive by Capital City’s Sawyer Sonnenschein. Canyon Lake’s Skylar Montgomery allowed two hits over his first five innings, never allowing a Capital City base runner past second base. That pitching performance combined with clutch defense clinch a 7-2 Canyon Lake victory.
Capital City and Brandon Valley met up in an elimination game on Sunday. Brandon Valley sent eight batters to the plate in both the first and innings, as well as 13 hitters in the third inning. They had a 15-3 lead after three innings. Capital City scored two more runs in the fourth inning. Brayden Miller struck out Capital City’s Carter Sanderson to end the game and clinch a 15-5 victory for Brandon Valley.
Brandon Valley will move on to the championship game on Monday afternoon against Canyon Lake. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. MT. If Brandon Valley wins, the two teams will play a second game at approximately 7:30 p.m. MT. The winner will advance to the Midwest Regional Tournament in Indiana.
