The Capital City Baseball Association sent out an outlined plan to parents and players who will be participating in baseball this summer.
Phase One will have practices running on May 18-June 5. Practices will observe social distancing. Groups will be of ten or less, and they shall maintain six feet of separation. Teams will be split into small groups. Each player is responsible for their own helmet, glove, water bottle and bat, if at all possible. If a bat is shared, it shall be sanitized between usage. Players must bring their own water bottle marked with their name. No dugouts are to be used at practice. Players are instead asked to hang their bags on the fence six feet apart from each other. Teams are to alternate between the first and third base gates to avoid congregating at the same field entrance. There will be no team treats, sharing of water or spitting of sunflower seeds. Players are to maintain six feet of separation for team meetings and instructions.
Phase Two will have games beginning on June 8, with groups of 50 or less. Coaches will be asked to spread players out in and outside the dugout, and along the first or third base fence. Bleachers behind each dugout are reserved for players only. No more than four players are allowed in the dugout. All game times will have a posted time limit. These time limits will not be exceeded so that time can be allowed between each game to cycle teams in and out. No players or coaches may enter the dugouts until all other players and equipment are out and the benches have been sanitized. No players may share equipment. Double headers will be attempted to limit the number of parents and players coming to the fields on any given evening. Each team will supply their own game balls, which coaches are asked to sanitize after each inning. Coaches are to throw in a new ball if needed. Handshakes are replaced by a tip of the cap. Mound visits must maintain social distancing guidelines, as should base coaches.Coaches must call the umpire to their dugout if they have questions. Catchers gear will be wiped down after use and before any catcher substitution.
Players and coaches should wash their hands after each game. Parents should have hand sanitizer available for their child. There will be no concessions available at the start. This decision will be reevaluated after the first few weeks.
Phase Three, which does not have a date, will have not limits on group size, pending approval by the city of Pierre. The only use of the concession stand will be for ice for injuries, incident forms, AED units and water for emergencies. This will be reviewed with the possibility of opening later if conditions improve. Bathrooms will be opened, but with a limit of two people per bathroom at one time. Bathrooms will be sanitized each day. Children will not be allowed to run around and play at the ball fields this summer. Children must be accompanied by their parents, including at the nearby park facilities. Play will take place in the intermediate baseball division, which means that the pitchers mound will be 50 feet away from home instead of 46 feet. Bases will be 70 feet apart instead of 60 feet apart like they were last year in the majors and minors divisions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.