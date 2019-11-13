The Pierre and Fort Pierre area saw three volleyball matches played in the Class A SoDak16 on Tuesday. The matches pitted no. 3 Hill City and no. 14 Elk Point-Jefferson, no. 6 Rapid City Christian and no. 11 Madison, and no. 7 Pine Ridge and no. 10 Groton Area.
The first game of the night saw the Hill City Rangers take on the Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies at Riggs Gymnasium. The Huskies won 3-2. Set scores were 25-23, 18-25, 27-25, 22-25, and 15-7.
The second game of the night was between the Pine Ridge Thorpes and Groton Area Tigers. The Tigers won 3-0. Set scores were 25-16, 25-22, and 25-13.
The final game of the night was between the Rapid City Christian Lady Comets and the Madison Bulldogs. The Bulldogs won 3-0. Set scores were 25-15, 25-19, and 25-20.
All three winners of Tuesday’s SoDak16 games in the Pierre and Fort Pierre area were lower seeds. They will next see action in the first round of next week’s Class A State Volleyball Tournament, which starts next Thursday at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City. Action for all three classes of the State Volleyball Tournament can be seen on PBS or on sdpb.org.
First Round Schedule for Class A State Volleyball Tournament
No. 1 Miller (32-2) vs. no. 8 Elk Point-Jefferson (21-12), 1 p.m. MT
No. 4 Winner (26-4) vs. no. 5 Sioux Falls Christian (26-9), 2:45 p.m. MT
No. 3 McCook Central/Montrose (24-3) vs. no. 6 Groton Area (26-7), 4:30 p.m. MT
No. 2 Dakota Valley (29-3) vs. no. 7 Madison (23-8), 6:15 p.m. MT
