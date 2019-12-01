Pierre Swish.jpg
Buy Now

The Pierre Swish fifth grade girls basketball team defeated the Sully Buttes Chargers 20-18 at last year's Pierre Youth Girls Basketball Tournament. This year's tournament, now known as the Capital City Classic, will take place on Jan. 25.

 Courtesy Dan Lusk

The Capital City Classic Youth Basketball Tournament, formerly known as the Pierre Youth Girls Basketball Tournament, will be held on Jan. 25 throughout Pierre. The tournament is a fundraiser for the Governors' girls basketball program.

Competition is between teams in grades third through seventh. The registration fee is $125. Games begin at 8 a.m. CT. Teams will be guaranteed three games. Games will have two 18-minute halves with a running clock. The clock will stop for timeouts and the last two minutes of the game if the game is within 15 points. The deadline for registration is Jan. 8. 

A full list of rules and a registration form is on the website sites.google.com/view/pierreccc/home. If anyone has any questions, please contact Heather DeBoer at 605-280-2675, or email her at hsdeboer426@gmail.com.

Tags

Load comments