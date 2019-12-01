The Capital City Classic Youth Basketball Tournament, formerly known as the Pierre Youth Girls Basketball Tournament, will be held on Jan. 25 throughout Pierre. The tournament is a fundraiser for the Governors' girls basketball program.
Competition is between teams in grades third through seventh. The registration fee is $125. Games begin at 8 a.m. CT. Teams will be guaranteed three games. Games will have two 18-minute halves with a running clock. The clock will stop for timeouts and the last two minutes of the game if the game is within 15 points. The deadline for registration is Jan. 8.
A full list of rules and a registration form is on the website sites.google.com/view/pierreccc/home. If anyone has any questions, please contact Heather DeBoer at 605-280-2675, or email her at hsdeboer426@gmail.com.
