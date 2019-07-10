The Capital City U12 Little League baseball team competed in the East River Bracket A Tournament in Valley Springs over the weekend. They played against Harrisburg twice, and Huron once.
Saturday saw Capital City use four pitchers to preserve pitch counts en route to an 11-3 win over Harrisburg. Jacob Leiferman, Jake Mikkonen, Carter Sanderson and Charlie Simpson helped get the victory from the pitcher’s mound. Simpson and Dawson Getz each had two hits. Ridge Leimbach and Jacob Leiferman each collected a hit and two runs scored.
Sunday saw Capital City win 7-2 over Huron. Sanderson hit an inside the park home run in the sixth inning to get Capital City their first run of the game off Huron ace Kolby Hofer. That broke the ice for the Capital City, who ended up with six more runs that inning. Leimbach pitched four and one-third innings, giving up one run. Sawyer Sonnenschein got the win in relief.
Capital City faced Harrisburg in the championship game. They won 4-1 after getting a dominant performance on the mound from Dawson Getz, who allowed only four hits and one run. Simpson led Pierre hitters with a triple to centerfield.
With the victory over Harrisburg, Capital City won the East River A bracket. They will join East River B bracket champions Brandon Valley at the South Dakota State Little League Tournament in Rapid City, which starts on July 19. The two teams team from the West River brackets will be decided this weekend. The State Little League Tournament will be double elimination. The winner of the State Tournament will advance to the Regional Little League Tournament on Aug. 3-10 in Indianapolis. Capital City’s first game of the State Little League Tournament will be on July 19. First pitch for that game is scheduled for 6 p.m.
