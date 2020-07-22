This week’s Capital Journal Athletes of the Week are Pierre T.F. Riggs sophomore Brecken Krueger, Sully Buttes senior Blaine Duffel and Stanley County freshman Tayten Walker.
Krueger competes in football, basketball and baseball. He was a point guard for the Pierre T.F. Riggs freshman team. Krueger is one of the more reliable players. He can leg out a base hit after hitting the ball in the infield. Krueger had two hits and one RBI in a 14-4 victory for the Post 8 Junior Legion baseball team on Tuesday.
Duffel plays football, basketball and baseball in Onida. Duffel started the Onida Post 79 Varsity Teeners’ game against Stanley County Post 20 last week. Duffel is an inspirational athlete, as he competes in several sports despite having a heart condition.
Walker is a wrestler for the Stanley County Buffaloes. He is one of the youngest athletes on the wrestling team. Watch for Walker to continually improve as his wrestling career continues.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.