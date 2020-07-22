This week’s Capital Journal Athletes of the Week are Pierre T.F. Riggs sophomore Brecken Krueger, Sully Buttes senior Blaine Duffel and Stanley County freshman Tayten Walker.

Krueger competes in football, basketball and baseball. He was a point guard for the Pierre T.F. Riggs freshman team. Krueger is one of the more reliable players. He can leg out a base hit after hitting the ball in the infield. Krueger had two hits and one RBI in a 14-4 victory for the Post 8 Junior Legion baseball team on Tuesday.

Duffel plays football, basketball and baseball in Onida. Duffel started the Onida Post 79 Varsity Teeners’ game against Stanley County Post 20 last week. Duffel is an inspirational athlete, as he competes in several sports despite having a heart condition.

Walker is a wrestler for the Stanley County Buffaloes. He is one of the youngest athletes on the wrestling team. Watch for Walker to continually improve as his wrestling career continues.

