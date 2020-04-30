This week’s Pierre Capital Journal Athletes of the Week are Pierre T.F. Riggs senior River Iverson, Stanley County sophomore Evan Nordstrom and Sully Buttes freshman Dani Frost.
Iverson is a multiple sport athlete at Pierre T.F. Riggs High School. He plays football and baseball. In football, Iverson is an All-State linebacker. In baseball, Iverson plays many positions, including pitcher, first base and outfield. Iverson tends to have fun when he competes, and is always seen with a smile on his face.
Nordstrom plays football, basketball and track at Stanley County. In basketball in particular, Nordstrom plays guard. He came back to play late into the season after a scary knee injury earlier in the season. Nordstrom is a long, versatile and gritty player that can be counted on for both offense and defense.
Frost runs track and cross country for the Chargers, as well as plays basketball. She was one of the top runners for the Chargers. A highlight of Frost’s cross country season was a third place finish at the Region 4B Meet in Gettysburg. She will have three more years of improvement in all of the sports she competes in.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.