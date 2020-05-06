This week’s Capital Journal Athletes of the Week are Pierre T.F. Riggs senior Bailey Nelson, Stanley County senior Delbert Stands and Sully Buttes freshman Landon Hepker
Nelson is probably most known for being a cheerleader for multiple sports. You can see her leading cheers during football and basketball games. She is also on the Governors competitive dance team. Nelson has a bubbly personality and great smile that makes her the perfect cheerleader.
Stands was a lineman for the Stanley County Buffaloes football team. He is what you might call a glue guy on the team. Stands kept the mood on the sidelines light by joking with his teammates. When not in a uniform, Stands can be seen playing his trumpet in the Stanley County pep band, as well as working on the Fort Pierre Fire Department.
Hepker was the backup quarterback for the Chargers football team. He saw action in some games last season, including a game against Potter County. Hepker is also a member of the Chargers basketball team. Just a freshman, Hepker has a few years to improve and to make his mark in Chargers athletics.
