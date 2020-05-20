This week’s Capital Journal Athletes of the Week are Pierre T.F. Riggs junior Carston Miller, Sully Buttes senior Angela Guthmiller, and Stanley County sophomore Bailey Siedschlaw.

Miller is a multi-sport athlete for the Govs. He is a kicker for the Govs’ football team, and a midfielder/forward for the Govs soccer team. He was named as an honorable mention to the All-ESD Boys Soccer Team. A highlight of his soccer season came when he had three goals in a game against Mitchell.

Guthmiller is a multi-sport athlete for the Chargers. She plays volleyball, track, and has played basketball in the past. Guthmiller was named to the Academic All-State track and field team earlier this week.

Siedschlaw is a multi-sport athlete for the Buffaloes. She is a cheerleader for the Buffaloes football team, and a gymnast on the Lady Buffs gymnastics team. Siedschlaw is the oldest member on the Lady Buffs gymnastics team, and is counted on for leadership.

